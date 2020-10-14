When diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer, Marine Le Mercier is young and her case surprises doctors. She takes the news as a challenge. Nothing will stop him, especially not this “crab”. She decides to turn the ordeal into an opportunity, recounts her care journey through humorous cartoons and becomes the penholder for hundreds of patients throughout France. Each moment is told, with bursts of laughter, despite the pain, the treatments, the side effects.

Manager at pole-emploi, before falling ill, she must stop work temporarily because of her weak immunity. At home with her young son, Marine is thinking about a new activity, which would create links between patients, with caregivers and caregivers. She creates her community on social networks, invites debate, dust off medical language and tackles all questions, even the most taboo.

My objective is to launch the debate starting from an illustration on aspects of the disease, on supportive care, without needing to intervene … “Marine illustrations” shows the positive side of social networks Marine Le Mercier

A publishing house publishes its first album of cartoons: “My breast notebook”, the second, “I can’t have chemo”, will be released in the coming weeks. Marine Le Mercier resumed work at the beginning of October 2020, she is continuing her treatments and consultations. His dream, to create an association of assistance, and information, in Albertville in Savoie, with all these women and these men met at the turn “of a foot by perf”.