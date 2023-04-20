On October 31, 2002, after 11 years in office, George Carey resigned as Archbishop of Canterbury. Before making it official, the UK’s highest-ranking clergyman first spoke with its Queen and head of the Anglican Church, Elizabeth II, who died last September at the age of 96. “Her Majesty of her, the time has come,” Carey assured her then, as she now recalls in The Royal Crown: Inside the House of Windsor, a five-part ITV series about the lives, loves, scandals, trials and tribulations of one of the world’s most famous families. The queen was then 76 years old and many fronts were open, but her mission was also very clear. “You come and go, but I can’t give up, I can’t give up, I have to move on,” the monarch responded to the archbishop, as revealed by himself in the documentary. “I told him: ‘Well, the Lord tells me that at 70 I have to leave.’ But she would never leave, ”he confirms.

Carey also recounts that, before Carlos and Camila – who will be crowned King and Queen of England on May 6 – got married, she organized a secret meeting with the now queen consort in her son’s apartment, in the southeast of London, to meet the future member of royalty after the divorce of Carlos and Diana. “She walked through the front door, we met and had coffee together and she really impressed me. She was a very nice lady, very presentable, very intelligent”, recalls Carey.

More information

During what he describes as “an animated conversation”, the ex-archbishop assures that Camila talked about the first days of his relationship with Carlos III and convinced him to “talk to other people behind the scenes.” “We talked about her relationship with Carlos, going back to when they were teenagers and so on. And after she left her, I thought, ‘Well, the only way I can treat her is like a really nice human being who is deeply in love with Carlos,’ he confesses in the interview. In fact, this meeting was instrumental in paving the way for the wedding of King Carlos and Camila in 2005, since, years before, the queen had refused to entertain the idea of ​​the couple being together officially. In addition, Carey was a fundamental figure in other key moments of the British crown. She participated in the funeral of Diana, then Princess of Wales, in 1997; and she became the first archbishop to ordain women to the priesthood.

The five episodes of The Royal Crown: Inside the House of Windsor are now available for viewing on ITVX. In this last chapter, it is also said that former Prime Minister Tony Blair feared that Elizabeth II would be assassinated by an acrobat at the party for the turn of the millennium to which he had invited her. Apparently, the trapeze artists were seen flying over the then prime minister, the queen and her husband, Prince Philip, according to the documentary. Anji Hunter, who was director of government relations at the time, said Blair had a “horrible feeling” and a “sort of dread” going into the evening’s festivities. “Suddenly he had a vision that a person was going to fall on the queen and the headlines the next day would be: ‘Queen killed by flying acrobat,’” says Hunter.

On the other hand, the episode explores Elizabeth II’s loyalty to Prince Andrew. The queen’s decision to remove her third child — considered her favorite — from the monarchy while she faced allegations of sexual abuse was “a final gesture of self-sacrifice” for the monarch, the documentary claims. . The 63-year-old Duke of York was stripped of all military titles and royal patronages in 2022, after the Virginia Giuffre case became known. The woman accuses Sarah Ferguson’s ex-husband of abusing her up to three times when she was under 17 years of age.