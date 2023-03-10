Bandai Namco has released a gameplay trailer for veteran Tekken character Paul in the upcoming Tekken 8 and while the famously hard-hitting puncher hits as hard as I’d hoped, it’s his hair that’s caught my eye.

We’ve known rough and tumble Paul had let his hair down for Tekken 8 since his redesign was unveiled last year, but seeing this new video, below, crystalises how I feel about his do – and it’s not good. Rather than pore over his moveset from him (yes, the Deathfist is present and correct), I found myself fussing over Paul’s fancy locks, which appear to have a life of their own.

Paul has one of the most iconic hairdos in video games. The physics-busting blonde hightop has been a key part of Paul’s look ever since Tekken exploded onto the scene in 1994.

Now, nearly 30 years later (ugh), the aging Paul has finally had a haircut. It’s more than that, isn’t it? It’s a complete makeover. And he looks like he’s having a midlife crisis.

Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised. This isn’t Paul’s first hair furore. Who can forget Paul from Tekken 4, whose ending showed a quite dramatic curtains cut for the big man.

Let’s not worry too much. Given the customization we’ve come to expect from the Tekken series, I’m sure we’ll all end up covering Paul’s head with ridiculous accessories as soon as we can. Perhaps we’ll even be able to unlock his classic hair from him.

And you know how game development goes – perhaps Paul’s new hair is something Bandai Namco will end up cutting before release.

Tekken 8 comes out on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S at some point in 2024.



