ColumnDebby Gerritsen writes every Wednesday about what concerns her. This week: MP Gideon van Meijeren of the Forum of Democracy called this week a reading hour for children by drag queen Dina Diamond ‘sexual indoctrination’. The world of drag queens really has nothing to do with sex or sexuality. It is outrageous that it is framed that way by ignorant shouters.
