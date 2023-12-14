Giulia Cecchettin's sister, Elena, interviewed on Who saw him? she says she couldn't live life the way she wanted. Because Filippo Turetta, her ex, was still trying to manipulate her

In a heart-to-heart interview, Elena Cecchettin at Who saw it? tells of all those signs that perhaps should not have been ignored, about the morbid relationship that Filippo Turetta had with his ex-girlfriend, his sister, Giulia Cecchettin. The young woman tells the microphones of the Rai Tre program about her like her sister he couldn't live life the way he wantedbecause he always meddled in her choices.

I always say that the pain I'm feeling, I can bear it, I take it on, I'm fine with it. I could even bear double, triple, ten times as much, if it meant that Giulia could return. What I cannot bear is the harm she has suffered, what she must have gone through. That doesn't give me peace, it doesn't give me peace to think of all the possibilities that have been taken away from her.

These are the words of Elena Cecchettin, in a video interview with one of the correspondents of Who has seen it?.

He killed her and took her life, but before that he controlled her, stressed her, put a lot of pressure on her so she wasn't free to live her life anyway.

That evening Elena had asked her if she had to see someone that evening, to go buy something for her graduation. Her sister wasn't happy and she wasn't calm, because it could be yet another opportunity to argue, as she often happened lately. He stressed her out to get back together all the time.

Elena Cecchettin on Who has seen it?: her sister Giulia regains the freedom to live even before losing her life

I was particularly hostile to the figure of Philip. Both when I talked about him and when I talked to him. I asserted what I thought. So maybe if there were any episodes of violence she didn't tell me about them.

Philip also imposed himself on other aspects of his life. For Elena it seemed like a competition, because he was convinced that he knew her better and that he was the one who loved her more and understood her better than her. As if he were still her boyfriend. But he wasn't anymore.