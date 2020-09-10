The brand new e-book by American journalist Bob Woodward, “Rage”, which says that Trump intentionally downplayed the hazard of coronavirus, cites excerpts from letters that the chief of the DPRK Kim Jong-un despatched to Donald Trump. The Western press jokingly referred to as them “love letters.”

Woodward obtained copies of 27 letters from Kim Jong-un. Two of them have been revealed CNN… In them, the chief of North Korea addresses the US President “Your Excellency.” He says hey to his spouse Melania, needs Trump a contented birthday and writes that his “particular friendship” with Trump will work like a “magic pressure.”

“I can’t overlook the second once I firmly held the hand of Your Excellency“, – wrote the North Korean dictator in certainly one of his messages, recalling the assembly with the US President in Singapore in 2018. “As I discussed on the time, it was an excellent honor for me to determine a wonderful relationship with somebody like Your Excellency.“, He provides.

And relating to the assembly in Vietnam in 2019, Kim wrote: “Each minute you and I shared 103 days in the past in Hanoi was a second of glory that is still a treasured reminiscence“.

As writes Daily mailKim Jong-un additionally referred to as, in a private dialog together with his American counterpart, his predecessor within the presidency, Barack Obama, “an asshole.” Trump, who doesn’t like Obama, spoke about this in an interview with Woodward.

Kim Jong-un even described to the President of america the homicide of his uncle, Jang Son-takhek, who held a excessive place within the nation. He was executed in 2013 by order of his nephew after being accused of treason. He was shot with anti-aircraft weapons. Kim Jong-un feared that the rising affect of a relative (the spouse of his personal aunt), seeing this as a menace to his personal energy.

Bob Woodward additionally revealed that Trump finds Kim Jong-un “very good.” And that the type of his letters clearly flattered him.

