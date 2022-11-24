Isla had expressed her greatest wish, to meet her idol Lewis Hamilton: the pain of the champion after his death

In a touching post published on his social profiles, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton showed all his grief for the untimely death of a little fan who he had the pleasure of meeting in person during the weekend of the Silverstone GP this year. Little Isla, terminally ill with brain cancer, had expressed the desire to meet him and he, as usual, had proved to be a champion even outside the circuits.

Lewis Hamilton’s name needs no introduction. It is literally the most successful Formula 1 driver in history and with the victory of his last world championship, the seventh, he even surpassed the legend of Michael Schumacher.

In addition to his innate talent behind the wheel, Hamilton has always shown himself to be a huge person and a great champion also outside the circuits of all the world.

And the last time he has establishedit was precisely during this season, which to be honest was not at all exciting in terms of his sporting results.

It all started when the little girl’s family Island, her fan number 1, contacted the entourage of the pilot informing them of the great desire of the little girl to meet him. She would have been great, seeing as she had recently been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor.

The pain of Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton obviously did not hold back and has encountered for the first time Isla in video callduring the weekend of this year’s Barcelona GP.

Then, weeks later, when the F1 caravan stopped at Silverstonein Great Britain, homeland of Lewis and Isla, finally the two managed to meet in person and exchange sweet hugs.

In recent days, what no one hoped to happen has actually happened and little Isla is volata in heaven at only 5 years old. A very painful tragedy, which also deeply affected Lewis.

The pilot wanted to show all his heartbreak on social media. A long letter with an open heart which shows how big his heart is and how sorry he is for this unpleasant event. Here are his words: