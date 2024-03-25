The first episode of the evening program aired on Saturday evening Friends, a great success as everyone predicted. One of the contestants literally became so anxious that she couldn't breathe. What happened? Let's find out together.

Friends 23: those eliminated from the first episode of the Evening

After a period of great anticipation, the first episode of the evening program finally aired on Saturday evening Friends. The three teams they faced each other in a regime of great competition and in the end it was the Zerbi-Celes who came out on top.

They defeated both the Cucca-Lo and Petti-Mondo teams, proving once again that they know what they're doing. During the first episodes of the Evening they are always two students having to drop out of school.

The first competitor must leave the program immediately after playing the first round while the second elimination will take place after a final ballot which, however, takes more time. The first eliminated of this edition was Aylethe singer of “Allergic to strawberries”.

With regard to the final elimination instead, a singer and a dancer played it out, that is Lil Jolie and Kumo. The two brought some of their most famous pieces to the stage and at the end waited for the judges' response in the house. After a short break, Maria decided to connect with the boys by telling them that it would be the young Tiziano who would have to leave Amici's house.

Bad anxiety attack for Lil Jolie: Maria De Filippi intervenes

Certainly performing in public and having to open up in front of thousands of people is not an easy thing, especially for those who suffer from anxiety and panic attacks. Lil Jolie knows this very well and despite having different experience on stage, she experienced moments of real terror during the first episode of Evening.

All this occurred when the girl was waiting for the judges' judgment and watching her rival Kumo's performance. Angela then performed the song “Lost of you” which allowed her to express her interpretative and vocal qualities.

Immediately afterwards, however, the interpreter experienced great difficulties, so much so that he had to ask for water to try to find calm. When Maria asked her how she was, Lil Jolie admitted that she couldn't breathe well and Maria invited her to leave the studio to try to compose herself.

Angela however decided to remain seated so what Mary he preferred to send the advertising to allow the girl to recover and try to tame her emotions. Lil Jolie appeared visibly tired even once she returned to the house, expressing a sigh of relief only when he discovered he had won the challenge. Perhaps as the episodes progress Angela will get used to this type of context.