She was riding her bike when a cement mixer hit her: Alfina D’Amato leaves her partner and a 14-year-old son

Alfina D’Amato died at 60 while riding his bicycle. He leaves his partner and a 14-year-old son in pain.

He was riding his bicycle to work when it was hit by a cement mixer. It happened in Piazza Durante, in Milan, around 9:20 yesterday. Immediately after the accident, 118 operators, local police officers and firefighters rushed to the scene.

From an initial reconstruction of the accident, it would seem that Alfina D’Amato at that moment was in a blind corner, to the right of the cement mixer, which was instead arriving from via Preabissi and was preparing to turn into Piazza Durante. The driver would have run over her, without it realize its presence.

The story shocked everyone who knew the woman. A friend of hers told that Alfina loved getting around by bicycle, she was his only means.

I’m shocked, I’m still shaking. I can’t believe it’s gone. Alfina was a very sweet and kind person to everyone.

The woman was resuscitated on the spot for 10 minutes and then rushed to hospital with immediate urgency, but she is dead shortly after reaching the health facility. She was originally from Salerno and had moved to Milan with her family.

The dynamic is very similar to that of the last accidents that have occurred since the beginning of this year. The same sad fate as Li Tianjiao, hit by a lorry on May 8th. The same fate also of Christina Scotlanddied aged 39 or of Veronica of Incadied at 38 years old.

Yesterday afternoon, many cyclists gathered in Piazza Durante and blocked the road. The news of the disappearance of the 60-year-old woman shocked the entire community. There are numerous posts that have appeared on social networks, published by those who knew her and who wanted to remember it for the last time.