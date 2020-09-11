Since this summer in the capital, the Pimping Repression Brigade ensures that masks are worn, revelers are evacuated before 2 a.m. and that customers are required to remain seated. Dancing is also prohibited. Franceinfo followed a control operation.

“No dancing? … How many seats do you have now?” … Thursday evening September 10, the first control of the Pimping repression brigade – in charge of compliance with the health protocol of the 507 Parisian night establishments – takes place in a discotheque in the capital converted into a night bar. The BRP police officer questions the manager. Everything is in order. “Seated catering and seated bar”, he says satisfied. The staff are masked.



The control operation continued a few meters further on, on a barge also converted into a bar. In the hold, no one on the dance floor. “It’s impeccable”, comments the official of the BRP. The boss confirms to have evacuated the last revelers from the boat at 2 am as required by law.

The BRP team then changes sector by breaking into a bar in the 9th arrondissement of the capital. Before even entering the establishment, the police officer notices a problem: “Everyone is standing. Nobody has a mask”. The manager is going to have a bad quarter of an hour. “Whether you use your patio is fine, but people need to be seated”, reminds him of the BRP policeman. “We are watching inside, defends the trader. I don’t have the means to pay people to control the outside or so I take security guards. ” While the BRP police officer waits nearby to give the manager time to “remedy” to the problem, the customers get their act together: “We should be more careful. We should have our masks on when we are so close”, admits one of them.

This evening the brigade is indulgent. “We do pedagogy, says Commissioner Jean-Paul Mégret, head of the BRP. “But the pedagogy, that does not exclude that the next morning the manager is in the services of the police station or in our services so that they take the sanctions which go well or the reminders which go well”, he recalls. Proof of this is that 221 formal notices have already been issued in Paris since the beginning of the summer and 15 sanctioned establishments have had to close their doors.