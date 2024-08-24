According to the criteria of

Sedghi noted that while he was pleased with the quality of the products and all the alternatives the store offers, He realized that this modality is not for a family of two people.so in the end She ended up overwhelmed by the amount of items she acquired.

The woman stated that initially, Buying in bulk made it easier for her to plan ahead and stock up on essential itemslike toilet paper. However, when I wanted to try a new product, that curiosity involved setbacks that I had not contemplated.

In this regard, he explained that Experimenting with new products at Costcowhere they are sold in large quantities, It was more expensive both financially and in terms of space. compared to shopping in traditional supermarkets.

He clarified that frequently I would buy something thinking it would be useful to have it, but I would end up not using it.. This situation, for example, meant that I had to spend months trying to finish a jar of capers from the store, and a large package of canned tomatoes remained uneaten for a whole year. In addition, Refrigerated or frozen foods, such as salads or bags of chicken, spoiled before he consumed them.

And although he clarified that Costco has nothing to do with his bad habits, In the end I wasted a lot of food and ended up spending more, so he decided to cancel his subscription.

How Costco Membership Works in the United States



