Beyond specific errors in important games, Cancelo was the most important season on the field for Xavi, and the case, beyond the coach’s departure from the Barça bench, the idea of the player and the board was clear, to continue together on the path, which is why the Manchester City man has waited until the market closes for a sign of life from Laporta and Deco, which did not arrive and which today has the player with one foot in Saudi Arabia.
Fabrizio Romano confirms a full agreement between the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City, and the Saudi Pro League champions, Al-Hilal, for the transfer of Joao Cancelo, for a package of 25 million euros in fixed and variable fees. The champions of everything in Arab lands want to form the best squad in their history for the Club World Cup, so they are appealing to the return of Neymar and the signing of Joao, which is cooked and depends one hundred percent on the player’s position.
Romano also confirmed that through his agent, Jorge Mendes, the Saudi club has a full agreement with the player, this at the rate of a salary of 15 million euros net plus variables, so the Al-Hilal team is only waiting for the player’s response, although it seems that it will be positive on Joao’s part.
