Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Definitely, I cannot stand either the amnesty or the subsequent hustle and bustle of the Government (and particularly of Sánchez) with Puigdemont and his party, Together for Catalonia. Puigdemont, a despicable, ridiculous, xenophobic character like a good ultra nationalist, is going to govern Spain if this Government continues and…

This content is exclusive for subscribers