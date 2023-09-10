His frustration was evident. Andrés Hurtado could not hide his annoyance when the official figures for Telethon 2023 were given at 10:00 pm, the time the television broadcast of the event ended. Although the figure was just over 12 million soles, only 8,017,217 soles were raised.

The disappointment was reflected on the television host’s face, something that was noticeable to the other celebrities who attended the event. “I don’t want long faces“, said Ernesto Pimentel, hugging the presenter, a gesture that was supported by the brother Isidro, Paco Bazán and Eddie Fleischman. Despite this, Hurtado shed some tears due to the disappointment of the moment.

