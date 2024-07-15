Home page World

From: Paul Luka Schneider

Press Split

Anyone who runs a restaurant is subject to many regulations, especially with regard to hygiene and safety. This got one celebrity restaurateur riled up.

Austria – In order to run a restaurant business, hygiene and safety are essential for both customers and employees. Regulations are essential to ensure that restaurateurs adhere to them. But for some, many instructions feel unrealistic and like harassment.

Celebrity landlord Josef “Sepp” Schellhorn was furious about this. The Austrian opposition politician from the liberal NEOS party is a restaurateur by profession and runs five pubs.

Celebrity host rants about Austrian Chancellor because of McDonalds

In two videos on his InstagramOn the channel, he railed against the health authorities responsible for restaurant inspections and some hygiene and safety regulations.

The case that affects Schellhorn personally involves a kitchen window. Because of the air conditioning system installed, it is closed almost all the time, says Schellhorn. But he still has to put up a fly screen there, he says. An inspector made that clear to him.

“Dude, you can kiss my ass,” says Schellhorn in the video. He feels disadvantaged. Compared to McDonalds, for example. The chain recently suffered a “total technical failure.” “At the drive-in, the fly goes straight onto the grill,” says the celebrity host and grumbles: “I can’t stand it anymore. That’s the difference. We’re the a**holes.” He also sees the current Austrian government led by Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) as partly to blame: “Perhaps Ronald McDonald’s brother (the fast food chain’s mascot and advertising figure, editor’s note) is called Karl Nehammer.”

Schellhorn’s criticism: From his own experience, fast-food giants would not be confronted with such hygiene regulations from the health authorities: “It’s unbelievable what regulations, what inspection madness we have to deal with,” Schellhorn continues, and sees above all the “little man”, small, local pubs, in a disadvantaged position.

The majority of users online liked his lecture. More than 50,000 likes and the opinion in the comments: “It’s good that someone says that” seem to confirm Schellhorn’s view.

Austrian host Schellhorn rushes from angry speech to angry speech – “Who should I address now?”

He took advantage of this and published another video. This time the object of desire is a three-step staircase that a colleague of his had built in his restaurant. This should have been approved in advance. Because it was slip-resistant. A labor lawyer had pointed this out. No sooner said than done. But that doesn’t seem to have been good enough either. The health authority said that dirt could quickly build up on the steps. “Absolute bureaucracy and approval madness. Who should I turn to now? Tell me. I’d like to know,” Schellhorn rages.

What is legally valid: The health and hygiene regulations for restaurateurs are always based on the regulations of the respective health authorities. There are no legal differences between snack bars and fast-food restaurants, nor between fast-food chains and luxury restaurants.

Getting upset about seemingly insane regulations usually achieves nothing. One user therefore gives Schellhorn the simple advice: “For God’s sake, just put a ten-euro fly screen in front of it and it’ll be fine.” That will prevent insects from entering the room with food.

A completely different hygiene problem occurred recently in the east of Munich: there was a “mouse alarm” in a kebab shop. (pls)