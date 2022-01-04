D.he Danish national soccer player Christian Eriksen dreams of the World Cup in Qatar (November 21 to December 18) after his cardiac arrest. “My goal is to take part in the World Cup,” said the 29-year-old in the first interview after his collapse with the DR broadcaster: “I want to play football again. There is no reason not to. “

Eriksen had collapsed on June 12 in the European Championship preliminary round match against Finland in Copenhagen. Emergency doctors fought for his life for minutes – with success. The day after, he was given a permanent pacemaker. “Nothing has happened since then, even though the heart was tested in every possible way,” said Eriksen.

Doctors think return is realistic

“I want to thank everyone who wrote and thought of my family and me,” said the 109-time international: “But I don’t want people to send flowers because I was dead for five minutes.” than six months later he would still get mail.

The midfielder recently agreed to terminate his contract with his previous club, Inter Milan. In Italy it is forbidden to play football with an inserted defibrillator. Since then, the playmaker has been working at home with his youth club Odense BK for his comeback – and for participation in the World Cup.

“That’s the way of thinking that I’ve had all along,” emphasized Eriksen. Of course he hopes for the nomination by national coach Kasper Hjulmand, but it is something completely different, “whether you really will be selected”. The “dream” of a comeback is here. “I can come back,” announced Eriksen.

Doctors also consider a return to be realistic. “You said it was okay,” said Eriksen. He is “not at all afraid that it might happen again”. The thought of the scenario in which he would not have woken up, however, is “special. Imagine if I were not here. But luckily I am here and can go with you.” play with my children. “