The woman came to the shelter to take a dog from there, but she witnessed a “heartbreaking” scene.

Reddit user Psychicflea from Dallas, Texas, USA on September 18 posted a video…

“On Monday I arrived at a local shelter to pick up a German shepherd rescued the day before.“, – said the woman in the comments.

But everything turned out differently – she saw a kitten.

He meowed and climbed, trying to get out of the cage, pushing his muzzle between the rods in the clear hope that he would be carried away.

Psychicflea filmed it.

The video has already collected more than 140 thousand votes.

The kitten was nicknamed Pav-varotti in the comments for its “voice”.

“I decided to “adopt” him. Luckily I had a spare box with me“, – reported Psychicflea.

“Sometimes you choose a kitten, and sometimes a kitten chooses you.“, – wrote one of the commentators under the video.

