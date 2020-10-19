In the Latchin corridor, the shortest access route between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, young French-speaking or binational Armenians have come to try to come to the aid of their country in their own way.

The ceasefire lasted barely a few hours between Armenians and Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh. The conflict has entered its fourth week with no real respite, and victims number in the hundreds on both sides. In the midst of professional soldiers and seasoned volunteers, young Franco-Armenians have left everything to try to come to their aid in their own way.

Sipan Mouradian controls civilian vehicles that ride between military trucks in the Lachin Corridor, a vital road link between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. Two weeks ago, this young Franco-Armenian from the community of Alfortville, in Val-de-Marne, trained at the National Conservatory of Dramatic Art, was still on the boards when he decided to leave everything to help his people. “I don’t know how to fight, he explains. I came knowing that I won’t go to the front because I can’t hold a gun and I can’t kill. This is a war that has no name because they are fighting, I get the impression, against ghosts that are above their heads. “

There is monster pressure. We hear drones every night. We see missiles being fired to defend themselves, but it is a very advanced technology compared to Armenia.Sipan Mouradian

“It is inhuman what is happening, testifies the young man. It’s the continuation of the Armenian genocide, I just want to say that. “ Near the crossing point between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. They are, like Sipan Mouradian, half a dozen young French-speaking Armenians, others come from the United States or even from Jerusalem.

To fight against the cold at night, they sleep together in cars or tents by the side of the road that leads to the pass. They don’t have a weapon, but they say that by defending Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh, they found meaning in their lives.

With young Franco-Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh: listen to the report by Claude Bruillot