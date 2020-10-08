KShortly before the duel between the vice-presidential candidates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, the American President Donald Trump promised his compatriots a free Covid treatment with antibody agents, as he got it. “I call it a cure,” Trump announced in a video released on Wednesday. He wanted to enable the rapid use of the drugs with an extraordinary permit.

The president was treated with a still experimental drug from the biotech company Regeneron last week. Then he felt “great” within 24 hours, enthused Trump. “I want you to get what I got – and I’ll do it for free.” There are “hundreds of thousands” of doses and they want to get them to hospitals as soon as possible. The military is responsible for the distribution, said Trump. “This is called logistics.” However, it is unclear whether and how the approval process for such new drugs can be accelerated.

It was “God’s blessing” that he was sick with Covid-19, Trump said. This made him aware of the antibody treatment. “I had heard of this drug. I said let me take this. It was my suggestion. And it was amazing how it worked, “said Trump. “And if I hadn’t caught that, we would only have looked at it in a row with other drugs.”

Biden: “It’s a tragedy”

Experts have long suspected that antibody treatment can be an efficient way to fight Covid. However, so far there is little experience with it. Regeneron had announced a test with 275 patients a few days before Trump’s treatment. The antibodies are directed against two regions of the spike protein on the surface of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. In addition to the drug that was not available to ordinary people, the American President also had several top doctors available around the clock. In the United States, more than 211,000 people have died from coronavirus infection.

“It’s a tragedy that the president is handling Covid like it’s something not to worry about while 210,000th people have died,” said Trump challenger Joe Biden. De President had called on his compatriots in the past few days not to be afraid of the corona virus – and also said that he felt better than he did 20 years ago.

Trump fell even further behind in the polls around a month before the November 3 presidential election after being infected. In recent nationwide surveys, challenger Joe Biden’s lead rose to 16 percent.

Aside from his own assurances that he is doing fine, there is little information about Trump’s health since he returned from the hospital on Monday evening. On Wednesday, like the day before, it was said that the president no longer had any symptoms.

The President left his living quarters at the White House on Wednesday and went to work in the Oval Office. Assuming the positive test announced on Thursday, Trump could still be contagious. The White House has been unwilling to provide information about when the president last tested negative for the corona virus for days.

Corona outbreak in the White House larger than previously known

Meanwhile, the corona outbreak in the White House has assumed greater proportions than previously known. The broadcaster ABC News reported on Wednesday evening, citing an internal document from the civil protection authority (Fema), that 34 “White House employees and other contacts” had been infected with the virus in the past few days. The report did not reveal whether the listed cases also include President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania.

After the infection of Trump became known on Friday, the list of infected confidants of the president has grown longer and longer. In addition to the White House spokeswoman, close advisers to Trump, Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, have also tested positive. The White House is extremely cautious about the scope of the outbreak with reference to personal rights.

Meanwhile, the American Marines announced that the deputy commander, General Gary Thomas, tested positive for the coronavirus. Thomas went into quarantine at home on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after close contact tested positive. Other high-ranking generals, including Chief of Staff Mark Milley, are currently working from home because they may have been exposed to the corona virus at a meeting. Previously, the Vice Chief of the Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray, tested positive.