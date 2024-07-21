Statement made during event in Niterói (RJ) refers to alleged illegal breach of confidentiality in investigations into the “rachadinhas” case

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) mocked, on Saturday (20.Jul.2024), an alleged illegal breach of confidentiality in the investigations into the “rachadinhas” case (salary transfer). The statement was made at a pre-campaign event by the federal deputy Carlos Jordy (PL-RJ) to the City Hall of Niterói (RJ), with the participation of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

On the platform, Flávio showed a letter written by a child to his father and said: “It was for you, president, but I took the liberty of opening it. I broke your confidentiality. Everyone is breaking mine, they don’t need judicial authorization. So, I broke your confidentiality too.”.

Watch:

On Monday (15.Jul), the Minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes removed the confidentiality of the audio of an August 25, 2020 meeting between Bolsonaro and the former head of the Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency), federal deputy Alexander Ramagem (PL-RJ). Here is the full of the decision (PDF – 111 kB).

According to Federal Police (Federal Police), the 1 hour and 8 minute recording was allegedly made by the former head of Abin himself. The investigation says that the objective of the meeting was to discuss strategies to protect Flávio from the “rachadinhas” (salary transfer) case.

The meeting discussed alleged irregularities committed by Federal Revenue auditors in the production of the Tax Intelligence Report that led to the investigation against Flávio. Read more in this report.

In addition to Ramagem and Bolsonaro, the then Chief Minister of GSI (Institutional Security Office), General Augusto Heleno, and, “possibly”, a lawyer for Flávio.

On Saturday (20.Jul), Bolsonaro and his son 01 participated in Jordy’s pre-campaign event in Niterói.

Watch the former president’s speech (39min34s):