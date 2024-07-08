Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/08/2024 – 7:40

Retired Conrado Tomasini, 67, was one of the passengers who were injured during the severe turbulence that hit an Air Europa flight between Madrid (Spain) and Montevideo (Uruguay), in the early hours of Monday the 1st of last week.

The aircraft, which had to divert and make an emergency landing in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, suffered so many jolts that the elderly man was thrown into the luggage compartment of the plane’s cabin. The moment he was removed from the compartment was recorded on video by one of the passengers.

“I woke up hitting something. I broke the ceiling, I broke pipes that were running inside, all with my back,” Tomasini said in an interview with Fantasticfrom TV Globo, broadcast this Sunday, 7th. “Screams, moans, people lying down. It was scary”, describes the retiree when remembering the traumatic moment.

Images recorded by one of the passengers show Tomasini with his entire body inside the luggage compartment, with only his feet sticking out. When he is removed, it is possible to see him with a torn shirt. Although he still has some bruises on his hands, Tomasini, who is Uruguayan, is already home in Montevideo.

Conrado’s wife, hospital assistant Lourdes Caraballo, also crashed into the ceiling and today still lives with a large bruise on her neck. “I was on the floor, then I recovered a little. I look up, see (Conrado’s) feet and say: ‘look, that’s my husband over there’,” she also said. Fantastic.

Tomasini and Lourdes were two of the 40 people who needed medical attention after the plane made an emergency landing in Brazil. Six people had to be admitted to hospitals in Rio Grande do Norte due to more serious conditions – four ended up in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The report of the Fantastic He also heard the accounts of other victims who were on the Air Europa flight. “I thought that was the last day of my life. I was plummeting at an incredible speed, and I saw people flying around the plane,” said bank employee Rafael Perez.

“It was like a bomb had fallen. The first thing I saw was that my wife was not by my side. I found her on the floor with another passenger who had also fallen,” businessman Carlos Fleuerquin told the program.

Nurse Irene Amoros Dorda, 77, fractured eight ribs due to the sudden movements of the aircraft. “When I realized it, I was on the floor, with things on top of me: blankets, people, everything. My husband helped me get up and sat me down. People were complaining, crying. It was all terrible.”

According to the report, four people remain hospitalized due to injuries caused by the turbulence, but are not at risk.