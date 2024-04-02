Whoever breaks his fast while traveling and returns to his homeland during the day: He is not required to fast for the rest of that day. Because it was permissible for him to break his fast at the beginning of the day, Ibn Masoud said: “Whoever eats at the beginning of the day should eat at the end of the day,” and he must make up for it. According to the Almighty’s words: “But whoever of you is sick or on a journey, then a number of other days.” [البقرة: 184]. As for someone who arrives in his homeland while fasting, he must complete his fast.