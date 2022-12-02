The Colombian midfielder Andres Balantawho had played for Argentine Atlético Tucuman since last June, died on November 29 after collapsing in full training.

The 22-year-old soccer player died upon arrival at the San Miguel de Tucumán hospital, after resuscitation maneuvers and defibrillator work for more than 40 minutes did not work.

The local newspaper ‘La Gaceta’ recalled that the player had already fainted when he was a member of the Colombian Deportivo Cali, in 2019. However, at that time none of the tests that were performed on him yielded abnormal results.

While the investigation into Balanta’s death progresses, the Argentine citizen Ludmila Albornoz, a friend of the player, published what was her last conversation with him.

This, he says, two hours before Balanta passed away.



‘I broke down’

“We are going to miss you a lot black. Always present in my heart”was the first message that Albornoz published on his Twitter account, after Balanta’s death.

Accompanying that text, the woman published what would be the last conversation with the Colombian player.

“What do you have?” she asked him at the outset.

“Hahaha I broke down, I’m all sunstroked by the way”Balanta replied.

In the talk, Albornoz recommends the player drink a lot of water.

“I will keep it in mind, thank you very much. How is everything going, friend, new news?” Balanta replies.

Then at 7:01 pm, she asks him if he’s okay.

There was no reply to that message.

“It is incredible how life goes by in a second, what causes me the most pain is having talked to you, knowing that you felt bad and not being able to do anything, it breaks my soul. It breaks my heart, dear black boy, rest in peace. I will always love you ”, Albornoz later pointed out in another tweet.

It’s incredible how life goes by in a second, what causes me the most pain is having talked to you, knowing that you felt bad and not being able to do anything, it breaks my soul. It breaks my heart 😭 dear negrito, decanza in peace. I will always love you 💙🤍💙 — Ludmila (@Luly_albornoz10) November 30, 2022

