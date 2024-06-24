Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/24/2024 – 7:45

The first woman to join a United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission on board a ship, sea and war captain Carla Cristina Daniel Bastos Peixoto says she believes she paved the way for other military personnel to participate in similar operations.

“For me it was a great expectation because I was the first to break this barrier of having a woman on board a ship on a peace mission. It was a bit of an experiment to see if it would work. I went alone, there were 263 men and me”, recalls Carla Daniel, who was part of the Maritime Task Force of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil, its acronym in English), in 2014 and 2015.

The then corvette captain’s workplace was the Frigate Constitution, which patrolled the Lebanese coast.

“It is one of the oldest missions, and it is there in South Lebanon, maintaining containment between Lebanon and Israel, which is now back in turmoil, because it is more or less the region where Hezbollah is located. [movimento político e paramilitar fundamentalista islâmico xiita apoiado pelo Irã]. This mission is there and the headquarters is in South Lebanon, but I was on board the frigate Constitution”, he said in an interview with Brazil Agency.

For ten years, Carla Daniel sought to participate in a UN peacekeeping mission. During this period, faced with so much expectation, she prepared for the role. “You fully armor yourself to get there and carry out the mission. I served as media officer and assistant to the admiral of the maritime task force.”

During the period in which he participated in the peacekeeping mission, there was the death of a Spanish soldier. “I had left that place when there was an attack, but at that moment I remained [período] more stable, it doesn’t compare to what is happening now. Lebanon is an eternal tension, even if there is no attack, at any moment everything can change, but people live happily always with caution”, she observes.

Concern about the impacts on foreign trade led to the need to protect the Lebanese coastline. “Ninety-five percent of Lebanon’s foreign trade is carried out by sea. As in previous years there was an Israeli embargo, this maritime task force was created to allow commercial transactions to take place and, at the same time, prevent weapons smuggling or any other illicit activity from abroad”, he explains, adding that Still in Lebanon, he participated in UN civic-social actions in the Civil-Military Coordination Course (CIMIC).

Being able to join a mission in Lebanon also had an emotional aspect, since Carla Daniel is a great-granddaughter of Lebanese parents and, during the period she was in the country, she was able to strengthen her relationship with relatives who live in the country. “It opened a lot of doors for me,” she recalls.

Before Carla was the first peacekeeper at sea, two other soldiers had participated in missions on land. “I was third peacekeeper, the Navy’s peacekeeper, but the first to be used in peacekeeping operations at sea”, he highlights. Approval in a competition with an extensive verification process and participation of representatives from several countries took her to her second role outside Brazil. For three years, the frigate captain worked in the Department of Peacekeeping Operations, at the UN headquarters in New York, United States.

Between September 2022 and October 2023, he carried out another peacekeeping mission. Carla participated in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Mission for the Stabilization of the Central African Republic (Minusca). Although she enjoyed her experience in Lebanon, she called it “icing on my cake”. Interest in the continent had also been going on for a long time. “My desire, since I joined the Navy, was to serve in Africa,” she says.

There she was a gender advisor, who among her activities checks whether all countries that collaborate with troops are respecting the number of women in peacekeeping missions, in accordance with the guidelines of the UN General Secretariat, and whether the functions for which they were destined are being observed. “The crux of the issue of placing women in the field of countries in conflict is so that they can get closer to women and see what is happening”, highlights Carla.

The officer on the Navy’s technical staff, made up of civil servants from universities, in her case with a degree in journalism, currently serves in the Department of Doctrine, of the General Command of the Marine Corps.

It is with this experience that Carla Daniel will be a speaker at the 12th Peace Operations Course for Women promoted by the Navy in partnership with the UN in Rio de Janeiro. The commander highlights that, to participate in a course like this, it was previously necessary to enroll abroad because there was no training in Brazil. She, for example, had to go to Pretoria, South Africa, to take the course.

Minustah

Another speaker on the course who will pass on her experience is Captain Lieutenant Débora. When she started training, there was no course yet in the Navy and, therefore, she took an equivalent course at the Brazilian Joint Peacekeeping Operations Center (CCOPAB) of the Army. After selection, she was part of the 25th contingent among the 26 that participated in the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (Minustah) 2016/2017.

Deborah told Brazil Agency that the search for experience, being a blue helmet as everyone who participates in UN peacekeeping missions is called, and female representation were the reasons that led her to become a MINUSTAH volunteer, remaining in the role for six months. At that time, the presence of women in peacekeeping missions was smaller. “The opportunity presented itself and I couldn’t pass up this chance.”

“We helped the population right after Hurricane Matthew. A lot of work to be done, a lot of reconstruction, we found many orphaned children. Our job was to connect with the population,” she says, remembering that it was a period of elections and an increase in violence in the country.

“Our troops provided security. We were going to reconnoitre some places. I was going to make contacts with local leaders. That was my role,” he says, highlighting that afterwards the situation in the country became more pacified and humanitarian aid work could be carried out on the effects of the hurricane.

“It was growth. In addition to contact with the Haitian culture, we also had the experience of contacts that last to this day with missionaries who work to improve the lives of Haitians. Just knowing that I was able to put a brick in this construction is already a source of pride for me and it remains a legacy that we have to value the things we have in Brazil, which even if it is little, really go through great difficulties”, observes Débora who , after MINUSTAH, he took a military observer course in Greece.

Course

The 12th Peace Operations Course for Women is the third international edition of the preparation. The training will receive 42 foreign military personnel at the Naval Peace Operations Center (COpPazNav), located at the Almirante Sylvio de Camargo Instruction Center, on Governador Island, north of Rio. The course carried out by the Brazilian Navy aims to train and expand the role of women in UN peacekeeping missions. Nine editions of the course were dedicated only to Brazilian women.

The commander of COpPazNav, Marine Corps frigate captain, Tarick Turidu da Silva Nunes Taets, told Brazil Agency, that this number of representatives from other countries is a record. In 2022, there were 13 and, last year, 11.

For Taets, the record number of foreigners in this edition is, in part, due to the reinforced publicity of the course with the entry of the partnership with the Brazilian Cooperation Agency. “It greatly expanded publicity and we went from 100 to 300 requests [de inscrição].”

The first phase of the course will be carried out via distance learning (EAD), starting this Monday (24) and ending on Friday (28). The in-person phase will be from July 1st to 5th, from 8am to 5pm. The students will participate in lectures and practical activities.

The target audience for the course are Brazilians or foreigners from the Armed Forces; the Federal, Civil and Military police; the Fire Department; members of public security bodies and companies in the defense industrial base; teachers, undergraduates; master’s and doctoral students; and servants of the Three Powers, among other functions.

At the time of writing this article, there was still no information about the number of Brazilian women who will participate in the course.