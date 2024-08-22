When you buy one house It is the realization of a dream for many, but it is not always easy when you have to deal with everyday reality. After having managed to sign the contract, crossing the threshold of the new home, it can represent the beginning of a journey full of difficulties. What happened to Hannah, a TikToker known as “Hannah Banana” on social media, is truly incredible. The joy of moving with her family was sky-high, but the dream began to crumble, becoming a real nightmare.

The previous owners of the house had mentioned a problem related to a former tenant and her animalswithout going into details. Hannah would have been better off knowing the gravity of the situation: the wood floors were completely soaked in cat urine.

After the divorce, Hannah had found a rental house to move into with her two teenage children. price it was convenient and the proximity to her parents seemed perfect. In fact, it was all too good to be true. The only condition was that she had no pets, due to previous problems. Hannah accepted the condition.

Then, after a few months, a strong smell and unpleasant began to pervade the environment. Hannah thought it was due to the age of the house, over a hundred years since construction. Her cat, Bella, immediately tracked down urine stains. From that moment, Hannah began to investigate seriously and, only approaching the floor, she discovered the origin of the problem.

It looked like at least 50 cats had urinated in the house. I bet the previous tenant had a lot of them.

Anyone who has had cats knows how difficult it is to eliminate the lingering smell of their urine. Hannah then had to tear down much of the house, removing baseboards and flooring for repainting and ozone sanitization. In a series of TikTok videos, Hannah shared the nightmare story of her purchase.

THE’previous tenant was a drug addict who died of an overdose at a nearby gas station. Her many cats were left alone in the house for a long time. “It’s a very sad story,” Hannah said. The sad ending also saw the need to replace almost the entire floor. The undertaking turned out to be much more complicated than expected.

During the work, Hannah and her father realized that the wood was so soaked in urine that it had also contaminated the underlying layers. “I had a breakdown when I realized we were probably going to have to tear the whole house down,” Hannah said through tears. It took 10 months to get the house back to livable condition.