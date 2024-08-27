A woman who resides in the United States revealed in a recently published article how rent an apartment through the Airbnb platform a ten minute drive from your home affected his life in a remarkably positive waygiving her time for herself and helping her focus on her projects without the distractions of everyday life.

According to the criteria of

While some people take short breaks during their workday, other workers find different alternatives to improve their effectiveness in employmentIn her own way, Louisa Rogers woke up one day with difficulties in working on a literary project due to the distractions he had at home, added to the occupations of his work, as he explained in an article published in Business Insider.

Thus, faced with the recurring thought that he should take care of his project, but without finding the space to do so, made the decision to rent a small apartment in a university town located just over nine kilometers from his home.

By renting a place for herself, she found a way to make her time count, as well as get the rest time she needed to perform better in her activities. “‘I don’t have time’ was one of my excuses, but It turned out that all I needed was a little time.“Check-in was at 3 PM, check-out was at noon and less than a day was enough,” he said.

While many people use a day retreat to spend the afternoon at a spa, Rogers found another way to make the most of the day.I used wifi, drank wine and watched Netflix at night. Even I scheduled an early morning Zoom session with my Spanish tutorknowing that I would have fun giving him all the juicy details about my free time,” she wrote.

Airbnb has hosted more than one billion users around the world, according to data from the platform. Photo:iStock Share

The success of the Airbnb retreat near your home

To conclude her story, the woman referred to the success she saw reflected in her daily life after the retreat, as it helped her concentrate and analyze the work ahead and her goals from a different place, with greater clarity. In this way, she managed to get the literary essay accepted for publication, among other achievements. “But even greater than the glow of acceptance was Discover how powerful a simple, short retreat can be“, he stressed.

In less than a full day, as the retreat was stretched to just 21 hours, Rogers managed to impose significant changes in his life, which He described it as “a huge and absolute success.”