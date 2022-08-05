Coahuila.- With great pain and hope, they are like relatives of the 10 miners trapped in the mine of the shells in Sabines, Coahuila wait for them to be rescued and come out alive.

This after an incident inside the hole yesterday caused the cavern to fill with water, trapping 15 workers and so far only 5 of them have managed to get out.

Now one day after the tragedy, the families live in anguish, maintaining the hope that miraculously their relatives can come out alive and pray through tears that I hope they are well.

This was expressed by Juanita Tijerina, the sister of three workers who is still deep in the mine and who says she feels like “my heart says she is alive,” according to a video published by Noticias Telemundo.

Similarly, one of the brothers of Mario Cabréales, one of the 10 trapped, said he hopes they will come out alive because he has faith and believes that “miracles exist.”

As reported by the government of the state of Coahuila, the rescue maneuvers are still active, as 8 water pumps have been connected to remove the flooding from the mine and speed up the rescue work.

The actions have been joined by some 150 elements of various federal and municipal corporations such as; SEDENA, National Guard, FGE, Segob, Civil Protection and DIF system.

You may also like

In the meantime, it is expected that the pumping units will be expanded to 13 to speed up the rescue work, since 10 miners are still trapped.