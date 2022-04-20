Home page World

Split

Singer/songwriter Malik Harris will represent Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2022 in Turin with his song “Rockstars”. © Britta Pedersen/dpa

With his song “Rockstars”, Malik Harris represents Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Turin. His goals are ambitious: he is already dreaming of a TV career.

Turin – Actually, singer Malik Harris had the German Preliminary decision for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 expected a defeat in Turin, as he said in an interview with derwesten.de. At first, the 24-year-old got few votes and was far behind after the first round. When he finally won the ESC preliminary round, he could hardly believe it.

The appearance of Malik Harris* on 05/05/2022 in Turin millions of people will see. But the singer is sure that he can withstand the pressure: “It’s awesome. But I can hide that quite well. As soon as I see people in front of me, I play for the people I see,” he said. He will perform as usual with his Loop Station.

What is a loop station? According to loopstation.net, a loop station (or looper) allows you to record an audio track and play it back in an endless loop. Among other things, a microphone or a musical instrument can be connected to the Loop Station in order to superimpose the successively recorded audio tracks. This process, known as overdubbing in recording studio technology, makes it possible to bring together several parts of a piece of music (which cannot be played simultaneously). A well-known singer who performs with a loop station is Ed Sheeran.

The singer already has a lot of stage experience: He has already appeared as a supporting act for James Blunt, Alex Clare and Tom Odell. With his song “Rockstars” he wants to reach the ESC audience in particular and show them that they are not alone, he told derwesten.de. “Rockstars” is a song that people could identify with – even if the topic is rather melancholic. Malik Harris says it’s about the past, which you like to look back on and forget that the present can also be beautiful. “We should change that,” revealed the 24-year-old.

ESC candidate Malik Harris’ father is no stranger to Germany

Malik Harris is no stranger to show business anyway. His father is the US presenter Ricky Harris, who hosted his own talk show “Ricky!” on Sat.1 in the late 1990s. He also gave his son a good tip: With success, people often approach you that you had never heard of before. That’s why it’s important to have real friends.

He is not afraid that his participation in the ESC 2022 could damage his music career. He would have released his song “Rockstars” anyway and he will go through with his tour, which starts right after the ESC. For Malik Harris there is also life after: “Music is my passion, so I believe that it will continue independently of the ESC.” Or a TV career: The 24-year-old revealed in an interview with derwesten.de that he would like to have a late night show. But only when he’s older.

The first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will take place on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 at 9 p.m.

The second semi-final will take place on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 9 p.m.

The final will take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 9 p.m.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2022 will take place in the country of last year’s winner – this time at the PalaOlimpico Turin in Italy.

among the ESC participants are 2022 candidates from a total of 40 countries.

The Italian band Måneskin won the ESC 2021 with their song “Zitti e”.

The moderators are Laura Pausini, Alessandro Cattelan and Mika.

Germany, France, Great Britain, Spain and Italy are already set for the final.

Malik Harris was born in 1997 in Landsberg am Lech (Upper Bavaria). He taught himself to play instruments. Today he plays guitar and keyboards. With his song “Rockstars” he was able to prevail against five other candidates in the German ESC preliminary round. On February 10, 2022, the candidates presented their songs on “Germany 12 Points” television. In addition to Malik Harris, Felicia Lu, Eros Atomus, Nico Suave & Team Liebe, Emily Roberts and Maël & Jonas competed. (ter)