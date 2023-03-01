This week – already on March 3 – the season of the Russian Premier League (RPL) resumes. Zenit is ahead of the nearest pursuer by six points and remains a contender for the fifth gold in a row. Experts often say that the dominance of the team of Sergei Semak in recent years is directly related to the figure of Wilmar Barrios. The Colombian by a wide margin is the best defensive midfielder in the RPL, who not only cleans up a lot for his partners, but also organizes attacks perfectly. In an interview with Izvestia and Sport-Express, the four-time Russian champion spoke about his expectations for the second part of the season and explained why he did not leave St. Petersburg in February last year.

“The decision to disqualify is not entirely fair”

– Wilmar, the Russian championship will resume soon. Do you have confidence that Zenit will win the title? Do you have competitors?

Of course, there are competitors. I see that all our rivals are getting stronger and getting ready to restart the championship just like we are. Nobody wants to let Zenit go to the next title. I feel that now we are facing the most serious task of all my time at Zenit – to get a second star on the emblem. It is important to be 100% ready not only physically, but also mentally, to perceive each match as a final. Only in this case we will get to the gold.

– Former Spartak player Sergei Yuran said that the red-and-whites need newcomers of the level of Barrios and Wendel to compete with Zenit. Do you agree with this? Is Spartak’s squad weaker?

– To agree with these words would mean to show disrespect to the opponent. I don’t want to allow myself this. It seems to me that Spartak has a strong squad, they have very high-quality players, and I don’t want to underestimate their skills at all. They played well, interact well on the field, otherwise they would not have taken second place. There are no frankly weak teams in Russia at all, this is a difficult league.

– How has your attitude towards Spartak changed after the November match?

“It remains the same as always. This is a strong and principled opponent. Matches with him are not for life, but for death. I love meetings like this when the emotions are so high.

— What is your version of what happened in the episode with the mass brawl? From the video, it seems that Promes is saying something to you, you are holding yourself back, but at some point you still can’t stand it. So it was?

– This is the Russian Clasico. In such matches, there is always more struggle than usual, and sooner or later emotions overflow. Of course, it is always important to restrain yourself and not succumb to provocations. And what happened remained in that match. I believe that this should not be repeated. This is not the example we should set for football fans. People come to the stadium to enjoy a beautiful spectacle, a performance, and you should not overshadow it with skirmishes. Let football maintain a high degree, but not turn into what happened with Spartak.

– You, Malcolm and Rodrigao were suspended for six matches. Not too severe punishment?

– In any conflict on the football field, both sides are always to blame. I would not say that this one is to blame, but the other is not. Of course, it is obvious to everyone in what this decision is not entirely fair – everyone has seen and understands this. But such matches will always be filled with struggle, and always everyone will protect his team. I’m sorry that I miss so many games in the Russian Cup. I really hope that they will let me miss not so much time, and we will reach the final. I hope that I will be able to reach the decisive match and help Zenit win it.

– Have you received threats from Spartak fans?

– Something was written in social networks, but I do not attach any importance to this. It does not happen that I receive a message from someone and translate it from Russian into Spanish. Yes, I noticed that some part of the fans became more active after the match, but I have no idea what exactly they wrote to me.

“In winter, two or three clubs came out to me”

– Many legionnaires left the RPL after being suspended from European competitions, but you remained, although you are in demand in Europe. Why is Zenit better than European clubs?

– I extended the contract with Zenit because I wanted to thank the club for all the good things they did for me and my family. I really want to write my name in the history of the club and become one of those who will help Zenit win the second star. My personal goal coincides with the command one.

Could you leave this winter? There were rumors about interest in you from Besiktas. Have you received an offer from him or anyone else?

– In winter, two or three clubs came out to me. I immediately redirected everyone to Zenit so that its management would evaluate the proposals in the first place. If the club had arranged something, then it would be possible to start negotiations with me. But the matter did not come to substantive discussions. The club made it clear that it was counting on me, and I myself still had unfinished business in St. Petersburg – to win the second star for Zenit. I don’t think about what will happen in the summer, because we need to concentrate on the tasks set. And when summer comes, then we’ll see.

– Have you heard that Russian football can move to Asia? Many Russian football players believe that they need to play at least somewhere. As a legionnaire, what do you think of this? Does it matter to you where Zenit plays – in the Asian Champions League or the UEFA Champions League?

– For me, only the UEFA Champions League matters. This is a tournament that all football players aspire to play in. I heard something about plans to move, but it seems to me that there will be many difficulties associated with long flights and not only. Of course, I hope that Russian clubs will return to European competition. It is especially disappointing that, on a sporting basis, we deserved to play in the Champions League this season, but, unfortunately, we are unfairly deprived of this right. I believe that in the near future the situation with European competitions will change.

— You have been in Russia for four years. In a year you will be able to apply for Russian citizenship. Malcolm and Claudinho already got it. Have you thought about doing it too?

“I haven’t discussed it with them. Somehow, for the sake of interest, I studied how long it takes to stay in the country in order to apply for citizenship, but these questions never turned into any actions, it was not serious. But I’m happy for the guys – they probably have some kind of motivation to make passports.

“Cassierra needs some time”

– You often communicate with your countryman Mateo Cassierra. How did you help him adapt?

“I wasn’t the only one who helped him. In general, it seems to me that now it is much easier for a legionnaire to come to Zenit than a few years ago. We have a lot of Brazilians, half of whom speak Spanish, and the coaching staff are polyglots. Initially, I tried to do everything to make his adaptation to St. Petersburg and Zenit as easy as possible. I hope I succeeded.

– Why do you think he became the second scorer in the RPL in Sochi, but he has never scored for Zenit in the league?

“I think Mateo needs a little more time. He needs to believe in himself in order to shoot as brightly as in Sochi. I see how demanding he is of himself, and this is very good. I’m sure Cassierra is on the right track. I hope that after a busy training camp he will be able to prove himself and score a lot. Mateo is a very talented player. I hope his exactingness to himself will be rewarded with goals.

– Since last autumn, your family has two daughters. How did having your second child change your life?

– Two daughters are the main treasure in my life. For them I am grateful to my wife, with whom we have been together for almost ten years. Family is a great blessing. She always supports me and motivates me to win. You always want to give your loved ones pleasant emotions and remain a winner in their eyes.

– In the fall, you boasted that you had a powerful gaming laptop. What are the three games you play the most?

– I used to prefer exclusively football simulators – all the time I played only FIFA. But then I fell in love with various shooting games. The three main games now are FIFA 23, Call of Duty: Warzon and Uncharted 4. I love doing missions, walking around the map. I also play PUBG on my phone all the time and all sorts of stupid games – like putting fruits in a row, ha ha!

– Which player do you play with?

– With Rodrigao, Malcolm and Mantua, we sometimes cut ourselves in Call of Duty. We play everything with Cassierra. At the training camp, we had a popular FIFA on Alip’s console – often played with Mateo in Nurik’s room against him and Ivan Sergeyev.

“I support the entire club with my own money”

– Last year, the Vilmar Barrios Football Club appeared in your hometown of Cartagena, but there is not much information about it. Tell us why you decided to create it?

– Local boys from poor families often choose a life path of not the best things: they are surrounded by drugs, and theft, and even something worse. As a child, I myself watched with my own eyes the guys who go the wrong way. But I was very lucky in my time, I took the chance – I went along the road of sports, thanks to which I achieved success.

The main task of my club is to preserve the opportunity for the children of Cartagena to choose a sports path. There is no mention of sports tasks here. I created it with the intention of giving the kids in my hometown an extra football-related option. It is important for me that they are distracted from street temptations, so that football protects them.

— How do you manage the club?

“I support him entirely with my own money. I am the creator, owner, and sole investor. Children there do not pay for anything – this was and remains the original idea. At the same time, the players are fully provided with everything they need: there are fields for training, equipment and specialists who are happy to work with children.

The main thing is that the children themselves are happy. There is a feeling that I am doing a very useful and socially important thing. I am very glad that I have the resources to implement the project – I like it.

— How do you see the club in the future?

— So far there are no huge plans for the development of infrastructure, and in general my club occupies a small area. But I would like to have a large modern sports base in the future. In general, I am strongly charged and inspired by this work. Perhaps, when I retire, I will become the head coach or sports director of a team. I have not seriously thought about it yet, but such thoughts come to me when I watch the development of my football club. When I see smiles and hear the laughter of happy and happy children, I understand that everything is not in vain.