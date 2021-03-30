The context sadly invites us to reflect on the common good, on State policies and to act to contribute positively to reduce the unreasonable inequality and the growing levels of poverty and social indigence that amputate a dignified and just life that deserves to be lived.

It seems that hatred, selfishness and individualism prevail in such a way that, if not remedied, the near future looks hopeless, distressing, painful and dream-robbing. However, I believe in humanity, that love, solidarity and social sensitivity will prevail by contrast. Who can be indifferent to the fact that a child is condemned to be poor within their internal and external context, which operate as social determinants? Who has a heart so hard, so lacking in love? If there are barriers to health and education, culture and art, and to satisfy the minimum necessary to live … how is the power of self-worth going to exist?

I believe in the capabilities and resources of Argentina. Actions should be focused on the search for the common good and the development of a more bioethical, just and inclusive Homeland. It is reasonable that those with the most assets and wealth should pay more. Please let us reflect on the other, bioethics, Justice, integration and social communion, environmental pollution, human acts (and especially of inhuman ones) and the search for the common good from solidarity, sensitivity and non-indifference. . It is necessary to reflect.

Let’s plant neighborhood clubs, kindergartens, schools, and public libraries. Let’s sow hope, and that, guided by angelic beings, they repair us, soon, of our mistakes. A better Argentina is possible, for everyone.

Prof. Dr. Damián Pablo Ballester

[email protected]

OTHER LETTERS

Vaccination: “It is time to speak only the truth”

There would be less speculation if the Government were sincere and presented us with a certain program of the vaccines that we are going to receive and when.

Without speculation or lies, they would not give rise to so much chatter that overwhelms us and does not add up, tell reality no matter how much it hurts, to know that we are facing a harsh winter, with a lot of care, so that health and the economy prevail, since today a closure would not be supported as in the past.

It is time to speak only with the truth, we have to build on solid foundations in this and in everything, we need not to be lied to, thus avoiding false expectations.

Susana mastronardi

.[email protected]

Pray and ask that no one else get ahead in line

Don’t even think about it, don’t be tempted, don’t try, don’t succumb to the idea. First there are the elderly, the fragile, the defenseless … You wait, don’t make your backpack heavier. Don’t get ahead of the line. If you support a cause, if you defend your ideology then leave your place to the grandfather, the disabled, the one in danger, never the friend, that is not fashionable. Whatever it is, don’t get ahead of the line.

Do not use a telephone, a contact, a shortcut is not the best way out, do not accept the unacceptable, there are no arguments that serve, simply let your heart decide. The virus is not the only problem: loneliness, selfishness, lack of speech, hopelessness depend on ourselves. While shame parades, keep your place and remember: don’t get ahead of yourself.

Now, if you do the same, if in spite of everything and everyone you convince yourself that you are better, or that your life is in danger, then I ask you, look back for a moment, the scarce time when a light blinks, you will see that we are all one place further back in line … And that place may be the irreplaceable value of a life.

Oscar Alberto Dinova

.[email protected]

The Government, between increasing work or increasing expenses

Increasing expenses and boosting consumption brings popularity and votes. Increasing the demand for labor and investment in startups takes effort and fewer votes. Faced with this dilemma, the vice president has opted for the votes that may allow her to dominate the Congress and consequently discipline the judges and achieve changes in the Constitution and the republic. And consequently, the impunity of the accusations, the processes and the sentences in the pending trials.

The lack of agreement with the IMF that this political decision entails will bring a popular side to the favorite story of Kirchnerism. Sovereignty or submission to imperialism. The growing poverty and our economic decline will not be in the story as it is in reality, the result of the mismanagement of our governments, but of the greed of the powerful who are not willing to finance the differences between what we produce and what we consume . Which is what all successful nations are trying to do and do. And what we all do to manage our family finances. Do not spend more than what we earn with our work.

In this way, the Government will be able to raise a flag with which we can all identify. The defense of those of us who lack the most essential and at the same time point out the culprit. Imperialism, concentrated powers and the abusive demands of ruthless creditors. In a situation of suffering and misery it will be easy to believe it. But we will only deepen our decline.

Alfredo Andreotti

.[email protected]

Suggest to the President that he conform to the Constitution

No one has been able to synthesize the causes, without being simplistic, of our Argentine reality, but the fact is overwhelming. I am going to point directly to an unfulfilled duty of the State for a long time, guaranteeing the education of excellence by reinforcing that of the family nucleus, where the important thing is the formation of leaders (without distinction of gender or political party) for all areas of development, with integrity moral and technical, based on irrefutable principles capable of finding a future.

I do not dare to say that I no longer believe in politicians because it would be little hopeful, they are the only possible promoters of democracy, agreed and written, and without tricks they would have to refer to it. I remember a maxim of a person who was in this world: “You. it should not and cannot do what we can and must do for ourselves ”. Mr. President, you have three very valuable years ahead, valuable for us people, adjust without any regard to our National Constitution, then whatever the result may be, it will be remembered with respect.

The worst degradations of democracy are demagoguery, high treason due to corruption and the political Manichean that puts people on opposing paths. With distinction to the maximum investiture of the State that you embody, I wish you the best reflections and executions in your strenuous work, with sincere dialogue among all because we expect little but much and not much but nothing.

Juan Arturo Murrie

.[email protected]