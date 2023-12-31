Vice-president states that the government's concern with the published MP was constitutionality and the search for zero deficit in 2024

The vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), said this Sunday (Dec 31, 2023) that he believes in dialogue to resolve resistance to the MP (provisional measure) published by the government that establishes the gradual resumption of payroll tax relief for 17 sectors of the economy. “I believe in dialogue. President Lula is the president of the dialogue. It was not easy for you to resolve two such important issues, such as the tax framework and tax reform”, said journalists. Congressmen criticized the government's initiative shortly after publication and asked the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), return the MP. Pacheco said he would evaluate the proposal sent by the government. As shown by the Power360 on Friday (Dec 29), the possibility of asking Pacheco to return the MP was discussed more intensely. However, with the rule scheduled for April, the idea lost strength and the discussion on the topic in more depth should be postponed until after the recess.

Watch Alckmin's interview with journalists (16min25s):