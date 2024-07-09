The UK left the European Union after a referendum in 2016; the PM denies the possibility of the country rejoining

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Labour Party, left) told reporters on Monday (8 July 2024) that he believes he can fix the trade deal “badly done” signed with the EU (European Union) after Brexit in 2020.

“We believe we can get a better deal than the botched deal Boris Johnson brought home and we will work on that,” said the prime minister.

Despite criticizing the trade rules signed by Johnson, Starmer denied the possibility of the country returning to the European bloc. However, said there was the possibility of eliminating some trade barriers with the European Union.

The United Kingdom left the EU after a referendum in 2016 showed that 52% of Britons wanted to leave the European bloc. Despite the referendum, the transition process was turbulent, with three deals rejected and two prime ministers leaving during the process – David Cameron and Theresa May.

On Monday (8 July), the Prime Minister was also questioned by journalists about the possibility of holding a referendum in Northern Ireland so that the population of the country that is part of the United Kingdom can decide whether or not to remain part of the British nation.

Starmer was imprecise in his response and said he would act in accordance with the Belfast Agreement, which stipulates that a referendum can be called by the British government if it appears likely that a majority in Northern Ireland favours separation from London.