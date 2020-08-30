Twenty years ago, in an interview in London, a former KGB colonel (and also a British intelligence agent) Oleg Gordievsky, taken in 1985 by British diplomats in the trunk of a car to Finland, complained to me about his ex-wife Leila Aliyev…

“After my escape, she was under surveillance. And here she is with these KGB officers, Vasya-Vasya, they went to buy food for her. Then in 1991, Leila was released to leave for the UK, but we didn’t get along and got divorced. It turned out that there was no more love. She filed a lawsuit against me and won half of the pension for raising her daughters, and my relationship with the children went wrong, my daughter did not speak to me. “

Leila herself recalls the following about the time when she was told about her husband’s betrayal – “I just found out that I am a little fry in someone’s big game. We need to raise children, continue to live, go shopping, prepare food. I still can’t change anything. ” In the USSR, Gordievsky was sentenced in absentia to execution and confiscation of property. Alieva wrote complaints to all instances, and as a result, in 1989 the confiscation was canceled – her money, jewelry and a car were returned to her. The columnist for “AiF” pondered – after the arrest of the enemy agent and traitor to the Motherland, most often the newspapers did not mention his family. But what about their wives?

“I’ll leave in the forest and run away”

Former GRU officer Vladimir Rezun (now he is better known under the pseudonym Victor Suvorov, the author of the book “Icebreaker”), who fled from Switzerland to the West in 1978, described his escape this way – “I thought my wife and I would sit in a car with the children at night, go to the forest, and there I would tell her about my decision. If he protests, I will run away myself. While she will get out of the thicket, she will not have time to walk a kilometer to the nearest telephone. The son was two years old, the daughter six … I would have taken them with me by force. ” However, the wife of Rezun Tatiana Korzh decided to hide with her husband, and this plan was not needed.

In some cases (at least once), if the traitor’s beloved did not agree with his choice, the issue was decided much more radically.

Soviet diplomat Alexander Ogorodnik, since 1974 worked for the CIA under the nickname “Trigon” (in the novel Yuliana Semenova “TASS is authorized to declare” – “Trianon”), was divorced, but was in a love relationship with a girl Olga from Moscow: they got engaged and applied to the registry office. The bride soon began to suspect that something was wrong, Ogorodnik dissuaded himself – they say, he was a secret employee of Soviet intelligence, bound by a nondisclosure agreement. This did not save me from uncomfortable questions – Olga offered to go with her to the KGB and dispel doubts. Her fiance panicked. Having received an ampoule of poison from the CIA liaison, he poisoned the bride by adding a toxic substance to the food. It was autumn outside, the symptoms of poisoning were similar to those of a severe form of influenza (high fever, aching joints, nausea) – Olga died and the body was not opened. At the funeral, Ogorodnik was downright sincere and sobbed in three streams. True, then he had to take the poison himself – when arrested in his house on Krasnopresnenskaya embankment on June 21, 1977, Trianon bit through an ampoule hidden in a fountain pen. And he died on the spot.

“Burned” because of diamonds

ABOUT Vera Penkovskaya – Colonel’s wife of the GRU Oleg Penkovsky, who was executed in 1963 “for treason”, little is known. Her husband spied for the United States and Great Britain for two whole years, provided the enemy with many secret documents. On October 30, 1962, Penkovsky’s wife turned to the KGB of the USSR with a request for financial assistance, explaining: after the arrest of her husband, she was left with two daughters (the youngest was 8 months old) without a penny, no savings. As far as is known, the money was given to her, and her place of residence is classified: according to some information, Vera subsequently changed her name.

The story of the wife of a GRU resident in Portugal Colonel Gennady Smetanin, who has been collaborating with the American intelligence services since 1983 (he was paid $ 365,000 for his services), and does resemble the plot of a classic detective story. Svetlana Smetanina was also recruited by the Americans (a year later than her husband) – she worked as the secretary of the USSR embassy in Lisbon. Appearing once at an embassy reception in diamond jewelry (whose cost did not match the family’s salary), the modest secretary surprised everyone with her luxury and fell under suspicion. After returning to the USSR, the Smetanins became aware of the surveillance and decided to flee to the West with their 12-year-old daughter. Did not work out. The traitor was arrested on August 25, 1985 on a Kazan-Moscow passenger train – operatives lured him into the vestibule and dragged him into the conductor’s compartment. Svetlana was detained later, already in the capital – during a search, 44 diamonds were found in her watch strap. The wife did not deny it and turned in her husband in full, revealing the whole truth at the first interrogation. Smetanin was sentenced to death, Svetlana received 5 years in prison with confiscation of property. She served her term in full.

Afraid to spend a million

And here Natalia Tolkacheva, wife of an American spy Adolf Tolkachevin spite of his huge “earnings”, fearing exposure, she managed the household modestly. She did not give in to recruitment, but she knew about the betrayal of her husband. In the period from 1979 to 1985. Tolkachev, a Moscow-based radar and aviation engineer, handed over 54 secret developments to the CIA, including an electronic control system for MiG fighters. As payment, Tolkachev received 759,500 (!) Rubles from the messengers of the US Embassy, ​​but the money lay in dead weight – the spouses were afraid to spend it and make large purchases. 59-year-old Adolf was arrested and shot in 1986, Natalia was sentenced to four years in prison as an accomplice, property was confiscated. Released in 1991, the woman found herself without a livelihood, and soon died of cancer. The American authorities ignored her requests for help with treatment.

When the very first CIA spy was tried at the General Intelligence Agency – Lieutenant Colonel Pyotr Popov (shot for treason in 1960), his wife in tears approached the dock and called her husband “a scoundrel and the last bastard.” As follows from this article, anything happened – often the wives knew about the double life of such husbands, sometimes they even helped them betray their homeland. But in most cases, the news of the spouse’s betrayal was a shock for them … but they had to somehow live on, raise their sons and daughters. In the Hollywood parody film about spies “Austin Powers” it is said – “unfortunately, no one knows what it is like for the wives of the minions of evil” …