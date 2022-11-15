“The world fell on me. I think of us, of the problems we will have to face in the process, but I also think of that girl and her family. With all my heart I want to ask forgiveness for what my son did”: the father of the 17-year-old arrested for the rape of a student in the “Borsellino” university residence in Turin recounts the family drama. “We didn’t expect it. My son has been giving us problems for years, he makes a lot of “messes”. But I didn’t imagine he could do such a serious thing. I can only ask forgiveness from that girl and her family,” he said in an interview released to Republic. The boy confessed to having had sexual intercourse with the girl in question, on the night between 29 and 30 October last, but that after his initial “reticence” the victim would then have consented, thanking him and also complimenting him. A reconstruction that did not convince the judges and which clashes with the injuries sustained by the young woman, who was treated in hospital after the attack.

The father, who arrived from Senegal in 1991 and is now an Italian citizen who maintains a family with four children, hasn’t seen the seventeen-year-old since that day: “The last time we spoke was the night before, between Friday and Saturday. At one o’clock in the morning a carabiniere came to my house to tell me that they had found my son drunk and that they had taken him to the Martini. I got into the car and by three I was in Turin. I went to get him, I talked and talked… But it was no use”. He found out about the allegations against his son on Friday, when the policemen went to knock on his door to get some clothes from the boy. “I am a bricklayer, I leave the house early in the morning and come back late in the evening. I have never let my children lack for anything. But we didn’t succeed with him”, explains the man moved. “Since middle school, he had started smoking. And even when we enrolled him in high school, in a professional school, shortly after we were called by the principal because he was hanging out with some unsavory boys ”.