Some 20 years ago they were dressed in camouflaged uniforms committing State crimes. Today they dress in pants and a white shirt to offer transparency, to confess how they murdered and disappeared 49 citizens and how they hid their bodies in a cemetery so that their relatives could not find them. A group of eight soldiers publicly acknowledged, this Tuesday, that they were the most responsible for those murders. They did so before the relatives of the 49 victims, who have spent two decades seeking to clarify the past.

The confession occurred before the special court of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), which judges the heads of the public force and the extinct FARC guerrilla since a peace agreement was signed between those two sides in 2016. —and grants judicial benefits to those who acknowledge responsibility for war crimes. The hearing is part of the macro case of “false positives,” as the more than 6,000 murders of civilians committed by the military who passed them off as guerrillas killed in combat are known. Several generals have denied their responsibility in these, but several soldiers and colonels have admitted it. This is the case in Dabeiba, an emblematic case because the bodies of citizens murdered by the military were hidden in the cemetery of this municipality in Antioquia. A holy field became a common grave.

“Anyone who dressed in black was a guerrilla,” recounted retired major Yaír Leandro Rodríguez Giraldo when he spoke of one of those killed: Edison Alexander Lezcano Hurtado. The crime occurred on May 18, 2002 in the rural area of ​​the municipality, at a time when the army was fighting against the guerrillas in the area, which controls the exit by land to the Gulf of Urabá, on the Caribbean Sea. Rodríguez took a breath before telling how they killed him: anyone who was in an area close to where the fighting was taking place, any farmer, could be a victim. “I did not think about the damage that I could cause, we had the whole world stigmatized,” he confessed. He called the battalion commander, who told him yes, to kill the man who lived in that rural house.

“I became a murderer,” he told the farmer’s wife and mother. “I regret being the cause of the death of Edison Alexander Lezcano Hurtado, that he can no longer sing vallenatos in the morning to his family,” he added. The wife started crying when she heard that last sentence, and a dense silence took over the audience for a few seconds. The retired major could not speak anymore, moved, and his intervention, known in the JEP as a contribution, ended with that apology.

In addition to the eight top officials, several soldiers who carried out orders also spoke to the families on Tuesday. They gave more macabre details: they were looking for vulnerable people in cities like Turbo, or drug-addicted street dwellers, to lure them to Dabeiba, murder them, and camouflage their identities. As? Some were shot several times in the face so they could not be recognized. Others had their citizenship cards burned so that no judicial body could track them. And they knew that if they considered confessing to these crimes in court, they could be killed.

“I should have denounced it,” said retired colonel Efraín Enrique Prada Correa, repentant, who acknowledged being responsible for hiding the identity of several of the victims. “But if I had, I wouldn’t be on this side today, I would be on your side.” That is, not on the side of the perpetrators, but on the side of the victims. This is what happened to second lieutenant Jesús Javier Suárez Caro, a soldier assassinated after he opposed committing false positives, as Prada Correa recalled. “If you want the same thing that happened to Lieutenant Suárez to happen to you, or to happen to his children…”, others told him, like Colonel Jorge Amor Páez, who has not admitted to the JEP that he was responsible. of these crimes. “In that moment I understood,” Prada said.

The Dabeiba case is also particular because at least 12 people have received threats during the investigation that the JEP has been carrying out for several years. “We tell those who have wanted to cover these international crimes with impunity and violence, their despicable methods will not intimidate the Colombian justice system,” the magistrate said at the hearing. Alejandro Ramelli, who has been threatened by the paramilitary group called Clan del Golfo. Another of those who has received threats is retired soldier Levis Contreras, who has admitted to being responsible for more than 40 murders in and around Dabeiba. When Ramelli asked him if he knows who is behind these threats, Contreras replied that he did not know, “but they are people who do not want this macabre event, which happened here in this region, to come to light.”

The JEP has received the support of the government of Gustavo Petro. Present at the audience were the Ministers of Justice, Néstor Osuna, and Defense, Iván Velásquez, as well as the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda. The latter recognized the courage of the victims present, not only for seeking the truth for two decades, but for continuing to do so today, when criminal groups are present in the area that can threaten their lives. “To those who illegally control this territory, we are inviting them to stop the violence,” said Rueda, a spokesman for the total peace policy. Faced with fear that the public force will try to hinder the investigation process, the Defense Minister assured that “we will not generate any restrictions” so that a soldier can provide the whole truth. “We are rebuilding collective dignity,” he added.

Absent were the high command pointed out by their former colleagues, who have not admitted any responsibility for the crimes. Among them are Colonels Jorge Alberto Amor and David Herley Guzmán Ramírez, whose cases will go to trial, without the benefits that the JEP offers to those who admit war crimes—and the court seems to have no doubt that both were responsible parties for these crimes. murders.

But the biggest absentee is General Mario Montoya, who was the highest authority in the area two decades ago and who has been pointed out in multiple testimonies as one of the most responsible nationals, something he has always denied. At the end of the hearing in Dabeiba, retired sergeant Fidel Ochoa spoke, who remembered Montoya. “This practice became systematic with the arrival of General Mario Montoya to the Seventh Division and then to the Army headquarters,” he said of the false positives. Ochoa recalled that General Montoya used to say, in radio programs, with each platoon commander: “I don’t need liters of blood, I need tankers of blood.” Blood that was watered on the cemeteries.

The process of providing the truth of those responsible who have admitted their guilt before the JEP has already allowed the identification of the remains of 11 of the victims in the Las Mercedes cemetery. But there are at least 38 more to go. “We are at the tip of the iceberg with the Dabeiba cemetery,” said the magistrate ramelli. The idea of ​​the JEP is to see the entire iceberg, transparent and complete.

