It is because of his passion for images, sound and scenes that Gerardo de Jesús Reyes Rivera began in the world of cinema. With his short films he has won several awards, including an honorable mention in the category documentary film with the Trini cineminuto, one of the most important prizes awarded by the Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana, during the 9th. Metropolitan Cineminuto Festival, an achievement that fills the Mocoritense filmmaker with the most pride.

the beginning

The filmmaker is self-taught, and through the internet, his research and his thirst for knowledge about cinema led him on this journey to read and read books in search of understanding and understanding more about everything related to cinema. He took time to go to the public libraries of little boy and of Guamuchil to learn more about the seventh art. Watching countless movies and trying to understand the developments, the languages ​​and the words that were used led Gerardo Reyes to be a filmmaker by vocation, for love of art. Although he went through many adversities to continue with his life goal, he never gave up, and the best thing was that he had the support of his family, and in turn he managed to complete a diploma in the city of Tijuana and various courses on Internet cinema.

Career path

A trigger that marked the Mocoritense filmmaker was having made one of his first short films related to the power struggle of the narco, and he, as an idea machine, of the history that he addresses, he positions himself on both sides of his subject, both of the drug trafficker and the government, where he tried to illustrate the complexity of being a victim and at the same time an accomplice of this figure that is the drug trafficker. Culture so ingrained that it occurs in the state. The short film he presents it in one of his first contests and with which he won the grand prize, that is something that has marked the life of Gerardo Reyes, and he dares to continue using this theme for various short films more than he has done.

Another of the jobs he did that led him to succeed was one of animation with the themes of the search for world peace, which was exhibited in Mexico City, in Tijuana and in the National Library of Belarus.

Satisfaction

To the filmmaker’s own pride, it is that of his cineminutos short films he is writer and directoritself is author or co-author of those storieswho tries to make them simple when counting them, whether they are his or someone else’s.

Be from little boy, Magical Town, is something that Gerardo Reyes carries dearly in his soul, since part of his inspirations for his short films flow from that peculiar place.

Making movies is a worked As a team, two or more people have collaborated, both in the technical and theater areas, but if it is a larger production, it needs more people.

The issues you have had to address for some short films They are time, the pandemic, drug trafficking, traces, the land we inhabit, among others, which have been great challenges to face and develop history.

Fullness

In addition to being a filmmaker, Gerardo Reyes is entrepreneur and a family man, facets of life that he considers require dedication, time and money, when he manages to combine all these aspects and balance them is when he feels full and satisfied to do what he is passionate about. One of his life purposes is to achieve great short films and movies.

Profile

Gerardo de Jesus Reyes Rivera

FILMMAKER

Achievements: He debuted winning at a local short film show.

He has won the first three places in the Sinaloan exhibition Expresión Cinematográfica del Norte.

It has been selected in three international festivals based in Mexico City.

In three consecutive years it has been in the official selection of the International Festival of Cineminuto.

In 2020 he obtained an honorable mention at the International Film Festival.