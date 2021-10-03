I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3: the previews (plot and cast) of the third episode

Tonight, Sunday 3 October 2021, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the third episode of I bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3, the third season of the TV series directed by Monica Vullo, will be broadcast. The saga of the team of cops who redeem themselves, led by Inspector Lojacono (Alessandro Gassmann), promises surprises. Maria Vera Ratti is the new entry in the historic team. She too, in the role of Elsa Martini called ‘the redhead’, is a bit ‘bastard’, but she will prove to be an excellent policewoman. But let’s see together all the advances on the third episode in detail.

Advances: the plot of the third episode

The title of the third episode of the third season (in total there are 6 episodes) is Red Roses. A very difficult moment comes for Inspector Lojacono and his men: one of the policemen finds himself involved in a heinous murder that forces him to deal with the demons of his past, as well as with the present. Is he the culprit of the crime or is he innocent? Not even the person concerned knows for sure and for this reason he finds himself unable to ask for help from his friends and colleagues. Inspector Lojacono and his men therefore have a nice little cat in their hands, a difficult case to solve that will put the whole police station to the test.

Cast

We have seen the plot (the previews) of the third episode of I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3, but what is the complete cast? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Alessandro Gassmann is Giuseppe Lojacono

Carolina Crescentini is Laura Piras

Massimiliano Gallo is Luigi Palma

Tosca D’Aquino is Ottavia Calabrese

Gianfelice Imparato is Giorgio Pisanelli

Marco Aragona is Antonio Folletto

Simona Tabasco is Alessandra “Alex” Di Nardo

Gennaro Silvestro is Francesco Romano

Maria Vera Ratti is Elsa Martini

The cast of the Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3 also includes: Luigi Petrucci (the commissioner Rosario Ardito), Riccardo Zinna (the deputy commissioner Di Vincenzo), Imma Piro (Dora, Alex’s mother), Alessia Lamoglia (Marinella, daughter of Lojacono) , Giovanni Esposito (Friar Leonardo, friend of Pisanelli) and Matteo Martari (the magistrate of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate Diego Buffaldi).