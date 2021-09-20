I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3: the previews (plot and cast) of the first episode

Tonight, Monday 20 September 2021, at 21.25 on Rai 1, I bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3, the third season of the TV series directed by Monica Vullo, will be broadcast. The saga of the team of cops who redeem themselves, led by Inspector Lojacono (Alessandro Gassmann), promises surprises. Maria Vera Ratti is the new entry in the historic team. She too, in the role of Elsa Martini called ‘the redhead’, is a bit ‘bastard’, but she will prove to be an excellent policewoman. But let’s see together all the advances on the first episode in detail.

Advances: the plot of the first episode

The new season will start from the facts of the last episode of the second season and from the explosion in Letizia’s restaurant, just when Lojacono and his team were inside. The place will be hell with wounded and corpses. In the first episode of the fiction I bastardi di Pizzofalcone, Lojacono and his team will be prohibited from investigating what happened. The character played by Alessandro Gassmann, however, will choose to go all the way to what happened. Lojacono’s team will be put under pressure after the attack in Letizia’s restaurant. The past of all the policemen will be plumbed but soon, the tip made by an old enemy of Alessandro Gassmann, will bring the commissioner on the right track.

Cast

We have seen the plot (the previews) of the first episode of I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3, but what is the complete cast? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Alessandro Gassmann is Giuseppe Lojacono

Carolina Crescentini is Laura Piras

Massimiliano Gallo is Luigi Palma

Tosca D’Aquino is Ottavia Calabrese

Gianfelice Imparato is Giorgio Pisanelli

Marco Aragona is Antonio Folletto

Simona Tabasco is Alessandra “Alex” Di Nardo

Gennaro Silvestro is Francesco Romano

Maria Vera Ratti is Elsa Martini

The cast of the Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3 also includes: Luigi Petrucci (the commissioner Rosario Ardito), Riccardo Zinna (the deputy commissioner Di Vincenzo), Imma Piro (Dora, Alex’s mother), Alessia Lamoglia (Marinella, daughter of Lojacono) , Giovanni Esposito (Friar Leonardo, friend of Pisanelli) and Matteo Martari (the magistrate of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate Diego Buffaldi).