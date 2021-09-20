I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3: how many bets, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3, the third season of the TV series broadcast on Rai 1? We tell you immediately: in all six episodes will be broadcast. The first Monday 20 September 2021; the last one (the season finale) Monday 25 October 2021. Below is the complete program (attention: it may vary):

First episode: Monday 20 September 2021

Second episode: Monday 27 September 2021

Third episode: Monday 4 October 2021

Fourth episode: Monday 11 October 2021

Fifth episode: Monday 18 October 2021

Sixth episode: Monday 25 October 2021

Duration

How long (duration) does each episode of I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3 last? Each episode will last approximately 100 minutes. The broadcast on Rai 1 is scheduled from 21.25 to 23.25.

Streaming and live TV

We have seen how many episodes are planned for I Bastardi di Pizzofalcone 3, but where to see them live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, airs from 20 September 2021 at 21.25 on Rai 1 (channel 1 or 501 – HD version – of digital terrestrial). It will be possible to follow it live or deferred (on demand function) on the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review all Rai programs from PCs, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs.