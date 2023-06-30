“Me baby, me princess” is a film that has trans childhoods as its theme. The tape premiered in 2021 and became the most watched national film that year. Learn in this note the true story made into a movie that has moved hearts.

What is the true story of “Me baby, me princess”?

The story of “I baby, I princess” is born from a real life case, from the self-knowledge process of a transgender girl and everything a mother had to go through to understand Luana, her daughter.

Gabriela Mansilla, Luana’s mother, wrote a book to make her daughter’s path visible since she perceived herself as a different sex from the biological one. This work was adapted into a film that, far from being just fiction, was the real portrait of a childhood in search of her identity.

Throughout the film, every moment that Luana lived at home, at school and her process of asserting herself as a girl is shown. In addition, she also expresses the fear of a mother experiencing the prejudices of society and the lack of public policies for inclusionbut also reflects his fight for his daughter and sexual diversity.

“I baby, I princess” premiered in 2021 in Argentina. Photo: Diffusion

Luana is a pioneer girl in Argentina who managed to have her gender identity respected. In 2013, ‘Lulú’ managed to obtain his Identity Document (DNI) without the need to go to court.

In real life, Luana’s father abandoned the family. Gabriela Mansilla explained that one of the main forces that she had, when Luana began to show her disagreement with her gender, was her mother.

“My mom told me: ‘Hug her when you have nothing to do, when you don’t know or don’t have tools, love is the tool‘” he told Public Television News.

Where to see “Me baby, me princess” ONLINE?

The movie “Me baby, me princess” was directed by Frederick Palazzoand it premiered in October 2021 in more than 60 theaters in Argentina. The film accumulated more than twelve thousand spectators in its first week of projections; so it became the most watched national film that week.

You can watch the whole movie ONLINE through Star plus.

