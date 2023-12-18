Extremely serious threats and insults: the voice of Alex Pompa's father reproduced in the courtroom. The anger and sadness of his brother Loris

A suffering that seems to never end, the one he is experiencing Alex Pompa and his family, since the boy took the life of his violent father to defend himself, his brother Loris and his mother. Some audio has recently been made public in which the man's voice can be heard threatening his wife with very serious words: “I have nothing to lose, I'll take out you and your entire generation“.

There Court of Appeal of the Court of Turin, in recent days, issued the sentence on Alex Pompa, condemning the boy to serve 6 years, two months and twenty days in prison for the voluntary murder of his father, Giuseppe Pompa. Crime aggravated by the family relationship between the two, father and son.

This second degree ruling has in fact overturned that of first degreein which Alex was completely acquitted, as his self-defense was recognized.

In this case, the Court also ordered the transmission of documents to the Prosecutor's Office, to evaluate the testimonials rendered during the first trial by Loris and MariaAlex's brother and mother.

This means that if it were to be ascertained that the aforementioned testimonies were not truthful, a case would be made also condemns the other two members of the family.

The shocking audios of Alex Pompa's father

In the courtroom, during the trial, they were made to listen some recordings audio that report the voice of Giuseppe Pompawhile seriously threatening his wife Maria and his children. Shocking phraseswhich inevitably make you shiver.

“I have nothing to lose, I promise you, I'll take out you and your generation of shit“. Or: “How true God, the Carabinieri are coming but they don't arrive in time“. OR Still: “The first one I'll take out is you and all your kind of shit, let's see if I rot in prison, but I'll get out sooner or later“.

The second degree sentence was accepted by Alex, his brother Loris, his mother Maria and their lawyer Claudio Strata with amazement and anger. The Legal has already announced that will appeal to the Supreme Court. Loris, interviewed by Fanpage.ithe instead said: