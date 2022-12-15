Mexico.- The coordinator of Morena in the Senate, Ricardo Monrealdefended his vote against the ‘Plan B’ of the electoral reform of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), which unleashed reactions of rejection and criticism from the members of the 4T.

Through his social networks, Ricardo Monreal shared his speech in the Senate court during the discussion of ‘Plan B’ in electoral matters, justifying his I voted against considering it unconstitutional the opinion.

The Zacatecan legislator assured that will take responsibility and consequences of his vote against, clarifying that his decision has nothing to do with the Morena parliamentary group, while evoking the figure of Benito Juárez to express his attachment to the Constitution.

It is a matter that moves me and I assume all responsibility, including the outcomes, the consequences or whatever results from it,” Monreal said before the Plenary Session of the Senate.

The Morenista warned that AMLO’s ‘Plan B’ “violates the Constitution” in some of his points, and stressed that being a public servant and lawyer, he has a commitment to fulfill with society.

“I believe that the Constitution is violated. Seriously addressing the doctrine, the jurisprudence, the general principles of law, I affirm and maintain that some of the regulations that could be approved tonight may stray from constitutional principles and that is my defense,” he stressed. .

“I am a legislator, and it is an honor and a privilege to be one; I am an academic and I assume with integrity what I teach in the classrooms of the UNAM Graduate Studies Division and I am a politician, public servant, who takes risks and assumes commitments with the society,” added Monreal.

AMLO denies purge in Morena

Questioned about Monreal’s decision, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) rejected that Morena should purge and expel those who voted against ‘Plan B’ in electoral matters.

In La Mañanera this December 15, AMLO warned that it will be the people of Mexico who will judge to those who have voted against the ruling, while thanking the 69 senators from Morena and their allies who voted in favor.

“No, no purges, out of conviction, and also because we don’t want them to use an attitude of intolerance to strengthen the conservative belief that we are Stalinists,” said the president, who stressed that the people are currently more aware of this kind of topics.

“Nothing happens if a politician makes a decision. Who is going to judge? The town, the history, they already know that it is going to put everyone in their place. I want, yes, to thank those who voted for the reform of the electoral law,” said AMLO.

