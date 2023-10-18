“I asked to slow down, he hit me with a hammer”: 46-year-old saved by a garbage collector

“I truly looked death in the face.” Matteo Bastianelli wrote it after the brutal attack he suffered on Monday evening in Fermignano, in the province of Pesaro and Urbino, for a simple nod made to a motorist. While crossing the road to go to work, the 46-year-old was first hit and then attacked with a hammer by the driver of a Ford Focus. What saved him, as he himself said in an interview with Il Resto del Carlino, was the providential intervention of a garbage collector.

“I was crossing the road on foot (…) A very fast car turned and zoomed past me. I raised my right arm, to tell them to go slower…. But in reality I didn’t say anything, in the sense that I didn’t speak. He brakes suddenly…”, Bastianelli, owner of a Conad store in Fermignano, told the newspaper. “I saw the car coming at me, it hit me, I put my hands on the bonnet then I found myself with my pelvis under the car,” he continued, remembering that he tried to flee towards the pavement. “At that point he came out of the car with a hammer in his hand and started hitting me with hammers on my back, I tried to cover my face and head. Two years ago I had a brain hemorrhage, I was terrified for my head,” he added. “I begged him, I told him I have children, I’ll pay you, but he was blind in fury. I couldn’t stop him, he kept hitting me…”

Thanks to the intervention of the garbage collector, Bastianelli managed to escape by locking himself in the garbage truck, managing to take the car’s license plate. “If he wasn’t there, I certainly wouldn’t tell it. The mere presence of him was enough, in the end the other stopped”.

The police then tracked down and arrested the attacker, on charges of attempted murder. He is a 37-year-old local man, a school assistant by profession. In addition to the beating, the man in Bastianelli had also destroyed his mobile phone. The entrepreneur then used Facebook to reassure friends and family. “This post serves to reassure all those who have searched for me, those who love me and those who know me,” he wrote. “I’m fine, as far as being fine can be after being run over and beaten with a hammer, but I’m fine, also by virtue of the fact that I really looked death in the face. If it weren’t for the gentleman who interrupted my attacker’s killing spree I wouldn’t be here to tell the story. (I will never stop thanking him)”.