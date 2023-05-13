Bella was born with Treacher Collins Syndrome. Today she has grown up and despite her difficulties, she is a happy and smiling child

Prettythe child protagonist of this story, was born on October 25, 2018. The positive test changed the life of her mother, Eliza Bahneman, forever.

The little girl decided to arrive early in her life and in that of her husband and to introduce herself as one of the rarest gems in the world.

I’m pregnant! These are the words that every parent would love to hear and repeat over and over again. My husband and I tried for 9 months before getting that positive test. I was anxious and nervous. It’s crazy how many emotions you can feel when planning children.

Eliza wanted to tell Bella’s story to the world, to show everyone how life can sometimes turn things upside down and how to welcome them. Everything was ready for the baby’s arrival, the room, the clothes and her parents.

I had an amazing and easy pregnancy. I had all the tests and an ultrasound a month. It was all normal. On the evening of October 24, my husband was working late and I was packing the last things to pack. I already had a strange feeling. The next day, my water broke. Bella was arriving a month early.

Immediately mom and dad went to the hospital, but things didn’t go as Eliza had imagined. Bella’s heart rate wasn’t normal. Labor and delivery were a nightmare, the neonatal intensive care unit was already ready to welcome her baby.

Bella could not be born with natural childbirth due to the shape of her mother’s pelvis. Other doctors arrived to the rescue and after 12 hours, the first cry.

I looked at her and noticed that she had a really small folded ear. But the doctors have told me that all babies are “strange” when they are born. So I smiled again and waited for the moment to see her again. But no one came, no one congratulated me. My husband was also acting strange. He didn’t seem happy with our daughter. Why? I asked myself so many questions and that silence tore me apart. Specialists came and went, took notes and no one spoke to me. Then they showed me Bella and… she was different.

The new mom was destroyed, her little girl had something wrong and needed her and instead she was constantly in the hands of those doctors. Finally, after examinations and tests, the diagnosis came. Bella had the Treacher Collins syndrome. It is a rare genetic condition that affects the development of the facial bones. Only in 10% of cases it is recognized in pregnancy.

Bella was born with microtia, hearing loss, a small indented jaw, small airways, and cleft palate. She has had many surgeries and the intensive care unit has become her home.

When they allowed the family to go home. Eliza and her husband have not only become Bella’s mom and dad, but hers as well nurses. Sleepless nights, she ran to the hospital, a long and always dark road. But today she has grown up and despite the daily sacrifices, she is one beautiful and happy little girl:

Will always have to be followed, but his smile repay the parents for everything:

Bella’s story went around the world.