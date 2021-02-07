TO Benitez did not like anything that Garcia Pitarch bring you a lamp instead of a sofa. But in the end the lamp worked, Oliveira scored 10 goals and Valencia won the league of galactics. In other words, many who have asked chairs and sofas would like to bring them at least one lamp. It’s something.

Between COVID, the fear of spending and being left with nothing, the salary ceiling and mismanagement at the beginning of the season, the market has not moved much. It is not that the winter market was the bomb before, but some players did arrive who ended up becoming something more than a patch as was the case with Marcelo, Alves or Aimar. The one who did move and seemed very reticent, was the Valencia. In summer six players left and none arrived. Now Peter lim has brought several lamps to Grace, yes, no sofa that the technician had ordered. The bad thing is that Javi Gracia cannot request a return or an exchange because he was not the buyer, in addition, it is already outside the warranty period. At the moment, it does not seem that he will follow the path of resignation as he did a few days ago Villas-Boas. Gracia just wants to “finish the season”, which is enough.

Many clubs needed reinforcements and few have had them. The most flagrant case is that of Elche. He has not won 15 league games since October. Almiron I asked for six sofas but Bragamik He has only brought her three lamps, and on top of that one of them is for the room with the most light in the whole house, the porter. A shame because it was the last chance the Alicante team had to get hooked on the League. A totally different League in many ways: without an audience, without money to spend, without the first of always … but it has its good part. We see teams filled by homegrown players from Second B that in other circumstances they would never have debuted. So, many teams will have to fight with all their soul to try to stay in this League with few investments and many transfers.

The Barça and the Madrid they stay in the league, of course, but it would have been more exciting if the best possible reinforcements had arrived, as was customary years ago. You just have to think what Madrid would have done against him Huesca with that 9 of reference that I asked Zidane. Sure not only Varane would have scored. Or that it would have been good Eric Garcia to Barça when Araújo he left injured last night in front of the Betis or the same Memphis Depay so as not to suffer so much until the end.

We will never know but what is clear is that with so many millions between them they could do a little more. I forgot, yes at Selection Spanish do not let him play in Bilbao and wants to play in Wave, here the sport, regardless of who practices it, is welcome. Oh Carmen…