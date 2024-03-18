The performance of Levant which was scheduled for this evening at the Teatro Verdi in Florence, has been canceled and postponed. Unfortunately, the reason is very unpleasant given that, as we learn, a member of the staff would have passed away. The Sicilian singer herself announced the postponement of the date with a touching story on her profile Instagram.

I ask forgiveness from all the people who have been waiting for this day for a long time, to hug me again in Florence. I ask your forgiveness, I cannot go on this stage today. Not in front of this pain that my art family is feeling. We have lost a friend, a brother, a son and we feel the need, at least for today, to remain silent. A great professional, a person with a big heart, has passed away. We will miss him forever.

It is with these words that Levante, a beloved Sicilian singer who is currently engaged in a tour which sees her perform on the stages of Theaters from all over Italy, announced that tonight's date has been cancelled. Unfortunately, as we read, the reason is one of the most dramatic and concerns the sudden disappearance of one of the staff members.

Tonight would have been the third date of the tour which is titled after the artist's latest album, “Future Work“. The first took place last March 10th at the Unità d'Italia auditorium in Isernia and the second at the Goldoni theater in Livorno. Apparently, the today's concert it will be recovered next Saturday April 27.

To specify it is Live Concerts, producer and promoter of the event, who in turn issued a communicated on the Web.