Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Split

The conflict between Wagner boss Prigozhin and the Russian military escalates. In the city of Rostov-on-Don, the militia is said to have surrounded the military headquarters.

Moscow/Rostow-on-Don – A dispute has been brewing for months wagner-Chef Yevgeny Prigozhin, close confidant of the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s, and the Russian military leadership. Prigozhin had poor leadership in the latter Ukraine war accused and especially Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu repeatedly sharply criticized. On Friday evening (June 23), Prigozhin accused Moscow of attacking his mercenary units with artillery, helicopters and rockets and threatened countermeasures. A large number of his fighters were killed.

Now the governor of the Russian region of Rostov has called on residents to stay at home in the face of a worsening conflict between the army and the Wagner mercenary group. “The current situation requires the maximum concentration of all forces to maintain order,” wrote Vasily Golubev on Saturday night (June 24) on Telegram. The law enforcement authorities are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of the residents of the region. “I ask everyone to remain calm and not leave the house unless necessary.”

An armored vehicle and several soldiers stand near the southern headquarters of the Russian military. It is unclear whether these are Russian soldiers or Wagner mercenaries. © Erik Romanenko/Imago

Escalation in Russia: Wagner group wants to take action against military leadership

The reason: Shortly beforehand, Prigozhin had declared in a voice message that he wanted to demonstrate the fight against the military apparatus and march into the border town of Rostov-on-Don. He has 25,000 men under his command, who would now explain why such arbitrariness prevails in the country. “Anyone who tries to resist us will be seen as a threat and killed immediately,” threatened the 61-year-old. The Russian authorities then launched an investigation into an attempted armed uprising. The Russian Defense Ministry denied an attack. The Russian secret service FSB called on the mercenaries of the Wagner troupe to arrest their boss.

Rostov-on-Don is the headquarters of the Russian army for the south of the country. According to reporters from Russian news agencies, there were isolated roadblocks in the city. In another audio message, Prigozhin claimed that his men shot down a military helicopter that was firing at a civilian convoy. There was no independent confirmation of this. He again warned that the Wagner mercenaries would take anyone who opposed them as a threat. “We have one goal, we are all ready to die,” he said.

Videos were also shared on social media early on Saturday morning, which are said to show how Wagner fighters are supposed to surround the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don and point heavy military equipment at it. This has not yet been independently confirmed. How CNN reported, “anti-terror measures” are currently also being carried out in the capital Moscow. The situation is being monitored very closely. (nak/dpa)