The story comes from the United Kingdom but has already spread throughout the world through social networks. A heartbreaking scene featuring a police officer intervened after the alarm of a serious road accident.

After the call from the station, the policeman reached the A75 in Dumfriesshire. But when his colleagues saw him, they tried to push him away. The agent couldn't understand what was happening and why his colleagues were behaving in such a strange way. Then they informed him of the heartbreaking truth. Among the victims of the dramatic road accident, there was his wife.

Melissa Delaney, this is the name of the woman, collided with a van while she was driving her Nissan Qashqai. Both she and the driver of the other vehicle died instantly. The medical workers who reached the scene of the road accident were unable to do anything to save their lives. The policeman's colleagues reached the scene before him and immediately recognized the woman. They didn't know how to tell him the news about her, but they couldn't keep it from him. All they could do was avoid him see the scene.

Melissa was well known in the area, she worked as nurse in Dumfries and was a collaborator of the Dumfries Baton Twirlers dance school. Her colleagues have it remembered fondly on social media:

She was one of the best supporters of all our members and was so proud of her two daughters. Today, every single athlete, parent and supporter is suffering. No competition or trip will be the same without her. Mel had a huge heart and our grief shows how much she was loved and respected. She never backed down from challenges, she never came without a smile. You leave an unfillable void in our team that can never be filled. The pain may fade with time, but she will never be forgotten and she will forever be a part of our family.

Even the neighbors remembered her with moving posts. Melissa is described as a woman who is always smiling and ready to help others. A wonderful mother and a loving wife: