I argue When the scalp is itchy, many reduce the number of washes, but it can be a mistake – Expert explains two reasons for itching for which the opposite treatment works

When the scalp shrinks in the cold, many reduce the number of washes. Sometimes, however, the opposite should be done, says dermatologist Ville Kiiski from Aava Medical Center.

The story is part of the I argue series, where one expert shares his or her views on an interesting topic related to his or her field.

Dermatologist Ville Kiiski, Aava Medical Center:

“In the cold, the heads of many shrink more than usual. There may be a background of sebum rash, atopic tendency, or other irritating factors such as sweating of the head under the beanie.