I argue When a child is defiant, the parent may unnoticed do the opposite – they should – Psychologist tells you how to deal with a defiant person

According to psychologist Leea Mattila, in the midst of a defiance situation, it is pointless to try to raise a child, but the most important thing for an adult is to try to empathize with the child’s feelings and thoughts.

8.4. 11:00

The story is part of the I argue series, where one expert shares his or her views on an interesting topic related to his or her field.

Psychologist and another developer of the Defy to Connect online course Leea Mattila:

“Willingness and defiance are related to a child’s development of differentiation, which is an important stage in growth. The will of a defiant child does not have to be rolled over from the principle, but can sometimes be surrendered.